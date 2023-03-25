The No. 12 Virginia women’s lacrosse team broke things open with eight goals in the second quarter, then held off a late run by No. 11 Notre Dame to earn a 16-13 win on Saturday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers (8-3, 4-1 ACC) outscored the Fighting Irish (6-3, 3-2 ACC) 8-1 in the second quarter to take an 11-4 lead at the half. Notre Dame made a couple of runs after halftime, including a 4-0 spurt over two minutes in the fourth quarter, but Virginia was able to hang on for the win.

“It was great to get a big lead early, but I think we rested a bit on the cushion, defensively, so we need to close a game out better than that,” Virginia coach Julie Myers said. “This was a really important game for us to win.”

Jaime Biskup and Rachel Clark led the Cavaliers with five goals apiece. Kiki Shaw and Mackenzie Hoeg both added two goals, while Ashlyn McGovern and Morgan Schwab both scored one goal.

Jackie Wolak led Notre Dame with six goals and two assists.

The Cavaliers led in shots (29-26) and draw controls (18-14), while Notre Dame had the edge in ground balls (12-10) and saves (9-7). Aubrey Williams led UVa with six draw controls.

Virginia will travel to No. 1 Syracuse on April 1 for a 6 p.m. matchup.

Softball clinches series

The Virginia softball team rallied down the stretch, scoring three runs in the final two innings to grab a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday to clinch the weekend series.

Trailing 2-1, the Cavaliers (22-10, 3-5 ACC) tied the game with two outs in the sixth. With runners at the corners, Kelly Ayer hit one down the third base line and beat the throw at first, but an error on the throw allowed all the runners to advance and Abby Weaver scored the tying run from third.

The Cavaliers took the lead for good in the top of the seventh with a sac fly from Tori Gilbert that scored Kailyn Jones, who ran for Sarah Coon after she was hit by a pitch.

Eden Bigham (8-3) picked up the relief win as she struck out two in 2.0 innings of work. Bigham entered in the sixth with two on and no out. Following a sac bunt to put two in scoring position, Bigham struck out the next two batters to end the frame. She then retired the side in order in the seventh to lock up the win.

Virginia and Pitt close out the series on Sunday. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. on ACCNX.

Raleigh Relays wrap up

The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field programs closed out the Raleigh Relays on Saturday at the Paul Derr Track & Field facility. UVa’s sprinters punctuated a meet that saw a total of seven Cavaliers post marks that rank in the nation’s top-five in their respective events.

John Fay carried his momentum from the indoor season into the outdoor campaign as he broke the 60-meter mark in the hammer throw for the first time in his career, posting 62.36 meters (204’7”) to place sixth.

In the 400-meter hurdles, Emily Alexandru won her heat to finish second overall as she posted a personal-best time of 58.91 seconds. Alex Sherman kept it rolling for the Cavaliers on the men’s side as he followed with a heat win of his own in the 400 hurdles. Sherman posted a personal-best clocking 51.89.

The Cavalier women got their season off to a hot start in the 4x100-meter relay. In their first race of the season a team of Kayla Bonnick, Jada Seaman, Jada Pierre and Sarah Akpan posted a time of 44.49.

In the women’s 200 meters, the Cavaliers were led by freshman Sarah Akpan, who raced to a first-place finish in her heat in a time of 23.79. On the men’s side of the 200, Virginia was led by Jay Pendarvis, who posted 21.67 in his season opener.

In the men’s 4x400-meter dash, a Cavalier squad of Luke Schroeder, Alex Sherman, Evans White and Jaden Lyons raced to a second-place finish in a time of 3:10.07.

Women’s golf tied for sixth

The No. 19 Virginia women’s golf team is tied for sixth place after the first two rounds of play at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic at the University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Ga. The Cavaliers shot 9-over 297 during Saturday’s second round for a two-day total of 10-over 586. Auburn continues to lead the 15-team field at 13-under 563.

Amanda Sambach posted her second consecutive round of 1-under 71 to top UVa. She enters Sunday’s final round in fifth place at 2-under 142. She closed her day with two birdies over her final three holes. She is three shots behind tournament leader Elina Sinz of Auburn.