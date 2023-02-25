The No. 12 Virginia women’s lacrosse team scored 13 goals in the second half en route to a 19-9 win over No. 23 Louisville on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.

The game was tied 6-6 at the half but the Cavaliers (4-0, 1-0 ACC) scored the first four goals of the second half to take their first lead. UVa’s defense allowed just three goals in the second half as the Wahoos outscored Louisville 8-1 in the fourth quarter.

"I am proud of our effort and how we stuck together," Virginia coach Julie Myers said. "Once we got our momentum from the second quarter, we didn’t lose another quarter. We did a good job of breaking a talented team."

Sophomore Rachel Clark led Virginia with a career-high seven goals. Five of Clark’s goals came in the second half. She led four UVa players with hat tricks. Graduate student Ashlyn McGovern had four goals, while senior Jaime Biskup and junior Mackenzie Hoeg each scored three.

Senior goalkeeper Ashley Vernon made eight of her nine saves in the first half, when Louisville (2-2, 0-1 ACC) outshot the Cavaliers 22-16.

Virginia returns to action on Friday when it hosts Clemson at 5 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.

Softball earns run-rule victory

Virginia picked up a run-rule victory for the second straight day as the Cavaliers defeated St. John’s 8-0 in six innings on Saturday at Palmer Park.

Jade Hylton scored the first two runs of the game for UVa. She hit a solo home run to lead off the first and then scored from second on a throwing error after she stole third in the third inning.

The Cavaliers (9-4) pushed three home runs in the fourth inning, using a two-RBI triple from Leah Boggs and a sacrifice fly from Lauren VanAssche to take the lead out to five runs. Abby Weaver then extended the lead with a two-RBI single off the wall in left in the fifth inning.

Sydney Hartgrove then drove in the final run with a double to right field in the sixth that scored Kelly Ayer and locked up the win.

Jenny Bressler (3-1) picked up the win with 4.2 innings of scoreless work, allowing one hit with four walks and four strikeouts.

“I am so proud of how our team came out and competed today," Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. "We had multiple contributors in all three facets of the game; it was a total team win. Jade Hylton leading off the game with a home run set the tone offensively and the execution continued from top to the bottom of the lineup.”

Virginia closes out the Cavalier Classic with a pair of games on Sunday. The first game against Howard is set for an 11 a.m. first pitch, while the finale against George Washington is set for 4 p.m.

Murphy, Seeland earn silver

Conor Murphy and Esther Seeland each won silver in the 800 meters on Saturday as the Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams closed out competition at the ACC Indoor Championships. The Virginia men finished sixth overall while the women placed ninth.

Seeland led things off in the women’s race as she continued her historic season for the Cavaliers. In an extremely talented field that included last season’s NCAA champion, Lindsey Butler, Seeland made late push to finish second, posting a school-record time of 2:03.43.

On the men’s side, Murphy ran an excellent race of his own, posting a personal best of 1:47.33 to win silver.

“I knew the race was going to go really fast,” said Murphy. “I was in fourth place after that first lap which isn’t where I wanted to be, but the rest was just staying in position waiting for the last lap. I made two big moves on the last lap and I think I did pretty well with that.”