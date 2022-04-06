 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UVa roundup: Big first inning fuels Cavaliers' win over Dukes

The Virginia softball team scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 7-1 win over James Madison on Wednesday night at Palmer Park.

The Cavaliers' big first inning started with a ground ball to second from Katie Goldberg that caromed off the fielder and into center field, allowing two runs to score. The third run came home on a Leah Boggs ball that was driven to left and scored Goldberg, then Boggs came home on a ball to second from Arizona Ritchie.

JMU (15-16) got on the board in the fourth with a sac fly to center following a double and a single to open the inning.

Sarah Coon then delivered her three-run home run to left field in the bottom of the fourth to push the Virginia (22-16) lead out to 7-1 for the final margin of victory.

Mackenzie Wooten (2-0) picked up the win in relief after working 2.2 scoreless innings. She allowed three hits with a walk and a strikeout.

“Midweeks have been the Achilles heel for us and I was proud of the focus and being ready to go from the first pitch," Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. "Really, there was a lot of intent from the team and it started in warmups. It was good to see us capitalize on some mistakes and have some good at-bats."

Virginia continues its homestand this weekend with a three-game series against No. 13 Duke. The series begins at 6 p.m. on Friday.

"We’re excited to get back to work tomorrow and prepare for a good series against Duke this weekend,” Hardin said.

Hoos cruise past Rams

The No. 16 Virginia women’s lacrosse team cruised to a 23-5 win over VCU on Wednesday night at Klöckner Stadium.

UVa (7-7) had 11 different players score a goal. Kiki Shaw led the way with four goals, while Ashlyn McGovern and Rachel Clark each added a hat trick. Kate Miller scored a career-high five points, tallying three assists and two goals.

The Cavaliers led in shots (44-14), draw controls (25-6) and ground balls (17-14). Virginia was 4-for-7 on free positions and had just 10 turnovers to 19 for VCU. Kelsey McDonnell led the Rams (6-6) with two goals.

