UVa roundup: Balanced offense carries Cavaliers to win over Cardinal

Three different players scored four goals to propel the No. 13 Virginia women’s lacrosse team to a 23-13 win over No. 16 Stanford on Sunday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.

One of those players was freshman Rachel Clark, who finished four goals and four assists to lead the Cavaliers (3-3) with a career-high eight points. Senior Ashlyn McGovern and freshman Kate Miller also had four goals, while sophomore Morgan Schwab finished with four points on three goals and one assist. Sophomore Aubrey Williams set a single-game UVa record with 15 draw controls.

In toal, Virginia had nine different players score goals. The Cavaliers had three 3-0 runs in the first quarter and led 11-4 going into the second quarter. UVa led 40-28 in shots and 28-12 in draw controls. Both teams finished with 16 ground balls. Stanford’s Ali Baiocco and Annabel Frist each had four goals.

“Excited that we came out ready to compete, setting the tone on the draw controls and pushing some fast breaks,” Virginia coach Julie Myers said. “Obviously, our attack did a really nice job from start to finish. Our defense, they did enough. We bent a little in that third quarter, which has been our nemesis so far this season. There are things we need to work on still and there is still a lot of time. It is the end of February, so lots of time hit our full stride and our peak, but it is nice to come out with a win against a talented team.”

Virginia returns to action on March 6 at Notre Dame.

No. 9 UVa dominates Syracuse

The No. 9 Virginia women’s tennis team closed out the weekend with a 6-1 victory over Syracuse on Sunday at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The Cavaliers (10-1, 2-0 ACC) won the doubles point with a pair of 6-0 victories, then won five singles matches in straight sets. Syracuse (8-3, 0-2 ACC) logged its lone point on a medical retirement on court three.

Sofia Munera and Amber O’Dell set the tone with a 6-0 victory on doubles court two. Natasha Subhash and Sara Ziodato followed with another 6-0 win on court three to secure the point.

In singles, O’Dell raced through a 6-0, 6-1 victory on court four, finishing before the court three match had completed its first set. Ziodato and Hibah Shaikh were both simultaneously serving out victories on courts five and six, with Ziodato winning 6-2, 6-2 moments ahead of Shaikh’s 6-1, 6-2 clincher. Emma Navarro finished off her 6-0, 6-2 victory on the top court minutes later to put UVa up 5-0. Subhash made it 6-0 with a win on court two.

Munera had battled through a tiebreaker to decide her first set against Polina Kozyreva on court three, winning it 7-5. The match was on serve 1-2 in the third set when Munera retired.

Cavaliers down No. 4 Columbia

The No. 7 Virginia women’s squash team took down No. 4 Columbia, 6-3, in the final consolation round of the Howe Cup on Sunday. The win secured a seventh-place finish for the Cavaliers (14-6) in the nation’s top division.

Erin O’Connor kicked off the scoring with a sweep of Columbia’s Megan Meyerson in the ninth position on the ladder while Maureen Foley secured another point for the Hoos in her victory over Renee Chan in the fifth position.

With the score tied at 2-2, the Cavaliers made their run, winning three of the next four matches to clinch the victory. It was Emma Jinks who delivered the deciding blow with her sweep of Ellie McVeigh in the third position on the ladder.

Virginia drops weekend finale

The Virginia softball team (9-6) got three home runs, but a big third inning from UNC Greensboro proved to be too much to overcome as the Cavaliers fell to the Spartans (9-4) on Sunday by a score of 6-4.

Sarah Coon, Katie Goldberg and Lauren VanAssche all hit home runs on the afternoon. Virginia went 4-1 on the weekend at the UNCG Invitational.

Mikayla Houge (5-1) took the loss after she allowed the three runs on four hits with a strikeout. She did not walk a batter. Houge was one of four pitchers used by the Cavaliers.