UVa roundup: Afonso's goal propels Cavaliers to win over No. 3 Syracuse

Leo Afonso broke a scoreless tie in the final minutes and the Virginia men's soccer team earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over No. 3 Syracuse on Saturday night at SU Soccer Stadium in Syracuse, N.Y.

With 84 minutes down, Asparuh Slavov played an intelligent long ball down the right-wing, releasing Afonso. Drifting down the outside of the Syracuse penalty area, the striker cut inside on his left foot and unleashed a shot into the top left corner of the goal to clinch the victory for the Cavaliers (6-3-0, 2-1 ACC), their first over a top-25 opponent this season.

Afonso’s goal was just the third that Syracuse (7-1-1, 2-1 ACC) has conceded this season. The Cavaliers outshot the Orange by a margin of 14-10 while placing four shots on target. UVa reached double-digit shot totals for the eighth time in their nine games this season.

The Cavaliers will hit the road again on Friday when they travel to No. 8 Pittsburgh for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

No. 2 UVa pulls away from Louisville

The No. 2 Virginia women's soccer team (9-1-1, 2-1-0 ACC) scored twice in the final 16 minutes on Sunday to earn a 2-0 victory over Louisville (4-3-2, 1-2-0 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers broke things open off a free kick in the 74th minute. A foul about 25 yards out set up the chance for the Wahoos and Alexis Theoret lined up for the kick on the right side of the box. She sent it over the wall and into the upper corner past the back post to put Virginia on the board.

The Cavaliers' second goal came almost 10 minutes later. A foul set up another free kick for the Hoos – this one on the Virginia side of the field near the circle. Talia Staude took the kick, driving it toward the box where it was flicked in by Haley Hopkins with a header to double the lead for the Cavaliers.

That was more than enough for the UVa defense and goalkeeper Cayla White, who improved to 13-1-1 on the season and posted the seventh solo shutout of her career.

“We were happy to come away with the result today," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "It was not our best performance but you have to credit Louisville for putting good pressure on us on the defensive side. We talked about how important set plays were going to be and they proved to be the difference coming from a great strike by Alexis and another good header from Haley.”

Virginia will go back on the road in ACC play when the Cavaliers take on No. 5 Duke in a 7 p.m. contest on Friday. The game will be streamed on ACCNX from Koskinen Stadium.

Turner’s career day not enough

Outside hitter Grace Turner tied her career high of 23 kills and posted a career-best six service aces, but the Virginia volleyball team fell in five sets (25-22, 25-20, 15-25, 14-25, 14-16) to North Carolina in Memorial Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon. In addition to her 23 kills and six aces, Turner finished Sunday’s contest with seven digs, three block assists and was 27-for-27 in serve-receive.

With the win, North Carolina improved to 9-4 overall and 1-1 in ACC play, while the Cavaliers slipped to 8-5 overall and 0-2 in league matches.

After dropping the first two sets, the Tar Heels came back to win three straight sets. The loss was Virginia’s second requiring five sets on the weekend, having dropped another heartbreaker to NC State just two days prior.

Virginia concludes its eight-match homestand on Wednesday when the Cavaliers host No. 10 Pittsburgh (11-2, 2-0 ACC). First serve is scheduled for 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

Hoos wrap up Fall Ranked Spotlight

Four members of the Virginia women’s tennis team competed in the Fall Ranked Spotlight tournament over the weekend at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. Grad student Julia Adams, juniors Hibah Shaikh and Sara Ziodato and freshman Annabelle Zu all competed as individuals in the tournament.

Adams, the No. 15 seed in the tournament, competed in the A1 singles draw. Ziodato and Xu played in the A2 singles draw. Shaikh was a 5-8 seed in the A2 draw, but withdrew from the singles competition.

In singles, Adams, Ziodato, and Xu each lost their opening matches, falling into the consolation bracket of their respective draws. Ziodato and Xu closed out the tournament by winning three straight singles matches to go 3-1 on the weekend.

In doubles, Xu and Shaikh split their doubles results, winning one and dropping one while Adams and Ziodato dropped both of their doubles matches. Adams and Ziodato were edged 7-6 in their final doubles match on Sunday morning.

Long claims gold

University of Virginia rowing alums Heidi Long (2019) and Morgan Rosters (2018) earned gold and bronze medals, respectively, at the 2022 World Rowing Championships this weekend in Racice, Czech Republic.

Long and the Great Britain women’s four topped the Netherlands 6:26.40-6:28.63 on Saturday. Long also helped Great Britain to a gold medal in the women’s four at the World Rowing Cup III with a world-best time of 6:18.64.

Rosts was part of Canada’s women’s eight that finished third Sunday behind Romania (6:01.14) and the Netherlands (6:05.04) with a time of 6:07.51. Rosts also claimed a silver medal in the Canadian women’s eight at the World Rowing Cup III.

Former Cavalier Hannah Osborne (2014) and New Zealand placed 10th in the women’s quad at the world championships.