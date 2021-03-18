UVa removes entire volleyball coaching staff after review of ‘personnel matter’

The University of Virginia athletics department relieved the entire volleyball coaching staff of its duties Thursday. The news came just one day after UVa announced that the program’s four-person coaching staff was placed on administrative leave for a "review of a personnel matter."

The school offered no details as to the cause of the review or why it led to the dismissal of the entire coaching staff.

With all of the coaches being removed, the UVa volleyball program has canceled the rest of its spring season. The Cavaliers, who are 2-12 and 0-11 in the ACC this season, had four road matches left on their spring schedule.

“While I am unable to comment on the details, I do want to commend our student-athletes for their leadership and express my gratitude for how they have handled a very difficult situation,” UVa’s director of athletics Carla Williams said in a statement. “We will continue to support them as our program moves forward.”

Head coach Aaron Smith, assistant coach Nikki Dailey, assistant coach Joe Klein and director of volleyball operations Kelsea Kalich made up the team’s coaching staff.

Smith became UVa’s head coach in February of 2017. Prior to becoming the team’s head coach, he spent five seasons in assistant coaching roles.