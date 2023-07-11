Extensive research wasn’t needed to get the confirmation Cedric Franklin wanted before committing to Virginia last month.

“I had more of a reason and trust to go up there,” the Kell High School (Marietta, Ga.) safety said. “It wasn’t a blind decision.”

Franklin had plenty of suitors, including Appalachian State, East Carolina and West Virginia, which he said he considered most ahead of pledging to the Hoos. But none of those programs offered the same level of comfort, he said, that UVa could.

Neither did a late attempt and an offer from Georgia Tech, Franklin said, because of the tight bond he felt he already built with UVa. Franklin said family and friends in his life had previous connections to members of the Cavaliers’ coaching staff.

“One of my uncles played with Coach [Tony] Elliott at Clemson,” Franklin relayed, “and some of my uncles were fraternity brothers with [defensive ends coach Chris] Slade. And that didn’t influence my decision completely, but for my family to come back and tell me that these people were all about what they were saying, I trusted what they were saying and that mattered to me. I had people I knew and trusted that could really vouch for them.”

Franklin’s trainer knows UVa defensive backs coach Curome Cox, too, according to Franklin and he said his trainer was able to affirm all the positive thoughts Franklin had regarding Cox, who he’ll be spending most of his time with once he gets on Grounds.

“So, UVa was kind of a whole different feeling of home,” Franklin said. “And then, the way they embraced my parents was great.

“There was some stuff that you’d never talk about with a recruit, but we talked about it,” Franklin continued, “and then my mom fell in love with the staff. And my mom isn’t the type to just like you because you’re recruiting me. She’s not going to do that just because, but she was able to ask questions that maybe I wouldn’t have asked and my dad was able to see the football part.”

On the field, Franklin will likely fit as a boundary safety, he believes. Though, one of his strengths he said is his versatility. He said he feels he could play nickel cornerback, traditional cornerback or any safety position.

Franklin is one of four commits from Georgia and one of four defensive back pledges in the Cavaliers’ 2024 recruiting class, which grew to 11 total members after picking up eight commits in June.

Scouting those DBs

Of the defensive backs in the class, three are from the Peach State — Franklin, South Gwinnett cornerback Jaylin Lackey and Creekside cornerback Kevon Gray — and Franklin said he’s seen Lackey play in person at a recruiting camp at Georgia Tech and Gray plenty since Kell and Creekside are in the same classification.

He said he thinks the group of secondary athletes UVa has put together could be a very good one in time.

“I’ve seen them play,” Franklin said, “and as a DB, you watch other DBs in the state play to better your game and maybe see something they have that you don’t have.”

The fourth defensive back is Avon Old Farms (Conn.) safety KeShawn Adams, a former teammate of wide receiver commit Triston Ward, who said Adams is a physical defensive back. Ward is now at the Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts.

“He’s just a straight up football player IQ wise,” Ward said about Adams. “He’s just very, very smart on the field and he’s a hitter. I love a DB that likes to hit rather than play coverage. I feel like you don’t see that very often and that kind of sets the tone for the DBs.”

Ellinger’s on-field approach

When asked to sum up his playing style, Hoos commit and Naperville Central (Ill.) offensive lineman Grant Ellinger gave an answer very appropriate for someone at his position.

“I like to push people over,” Ellinger said with a chuckle, “and impose my will onto the other person who is trying to not get beat. So just destroying somebody and tossing people around.”