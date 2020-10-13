UVa Olympic sports notebook: Women’s soccer ready to retake the field

Virginia enters the game 4-1-1 on the season with a 2-1-1 mark in ACC contests. It hasn’t played since an Oct. 4 win over Miami.

“Your priorities used to be, ‘OK, who’s our next opponent and how can we prepare for that?’” Swanson said. “Your daily is, ‘OK, our opponent is COVID, how do we first mitigate all that?’ And then it’s about, ‘OK, how can we prepare the team the best way we can?’”

Swanson’s first focus every day is keeping the virus away from his squad. He’s hopeful the strict protocols and emphasis on staying healthy will carry the team the rest of the way.

With several key players like Alexa Spaanstra and Sydney Zandi missing time due to injuries, the Cavaliers have been shorthanded at times this fall. Any potential COVID-19 outbreaks only make it more challenging for the Wahoos to take the field.

Like every college team this fall, they’re facing unusual challenges just to make it to game day.

Field hockey match postponed

The Virginia field hockey team was slated to play at Boston College on Sunday. That match was postponed Tuesday due to a “lack of available Boston College players due to COVID-19 related issues,” according to a release from UVa.