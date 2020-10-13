UVa Olympic sports notebook: Women’s soccer ready to retake the field

Playing college sports in 2020 requires patience and discipline.
Programs face daily challenges due to COVID-19, and Virginia’s Olympic sports programs are among those affected by the virus.
The men’s soccer team saw multiple events postponed or canceled due to opponents dealing with COVID-19 issues. Despite staving off the virus, the soccer program watched as other schools struggled and games were canceled.
Virginia's volleyball program has dealt with COVID-19 and injury issues itself, leading to schedule changes. The same applied to the UVa women’s soccer team, which canceled last week’s match with North Carolina due to COVID-19 issues and injuries.
“We’re doing all we can to keep the team together, to keep the team playing and being safe at the same time, but there’s a lot that goes into that,” women’s soccer head coach Steve Swanson said, “an awful lot.”
Swanson is quick to credit the coaching and training staff for the help in putting the Cavaliers on the field. They’ve battled both injuries and the virus this fall, and they’re doing what they can to safely finish a fall season.
The Cavaliers expect to play Thursday night against Louisville.
“We won’t be our full roster, but we’ll be better than we were, that’s for sure,” Swanson said.
Virginia enters the game 4-1-1 on the season with a 2-1-1 mark in ACC contests. It hasn’t played since an Oct. 4 win over Miami.
“Your priorities used to be, ‘OK, who’s our next opponent and how can we prepare for that?’” Swanson said. “Your daily is, ‘OK, our opponent is COVID, how do we first mitigate all that?’ And then it’s about, ‘OK, how can we prepare the team the best way we can?’”
Swanson’s first focus every day is keeping the virus away from his squad. He’s hopeful the strict protocols and emphasis on staying healthy will carry the team the rest of the way.
With several key players like Alexa Spaanstra and Sydney Zandi missing time due to injuries, the Cavaliers have been shorthanded at times this fall. Any potential COVID-19 outbreaks only make it more challenging for the Wahoos to take the field.
Like every college team this fall, they’re facing unusual challenges just to make it to game day.
Field hockey match postponed
The Virginia field hockey team was slated to play at Boston College on Sunday. That match was postponed Tuesday due to a “lack of available Boston College players due to COVID-19 related issues,” according to a release from UVa.
This means the Wahoos aren’t scheduled to play again until Oct. 23, when they host Louisville. The Cavaliers host the Cardinals on Oct. 24 as well and then play Oct. 31 at Duke.
No date was announced for a potential rescheduled game against Boston College.
Through six games this fall UVa is 3-3. The Cavaliers are 2-1 in games that count as conference matches. They lost twice to North Carolina in their most recent action. Virginia hopes to use the extended break to improve its play and correct mistakes from the UNC losses before hosting Louisville.
The Cavaliers did show improvement in the second loss to UNC, only falling 2-1 after a 5-1 loss the day before.
“I am so proud of the team’s determination to bounce back and play UVa hockey,” head coach Michele Madison said in a statement after the Monday defeat. “Even though this team is too good to ever settle for a loss, we are proud of our work today. It is impressive to me that we could come back, in back-to-back games and make the adjustments … against a very talented UNC team.”
Men’s soccer match rescheduled
The Virginia men’s soccer program was scheduled to face Pittsburgh on Friday night. The program announced Tuesday the game will be moved to Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. in Charlottesville.
Instead of airing on the ACC Network, the game can be streamed on ACC Network Extra.
No official reason was given for the schedule change.
The men’s soccer program is scheduled to face Virginia Tech on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. The schedule shifts allows the Cavaliers to rest for a few days rather than only giving the team one day off between contests.
UVa’s Wednesday match against the Hokies was originally scheduled for Oct. 3, but the game was postponed.
It’s been a challenging season for the Cavaliers, which saw a match and two exhibitions postponed due to COVID-19 issues. They finally played a game on Oct. 9, beating Louisville 2-1 in double overtime to open the season with a victory.
Virginia has five matches left in its fall regular season.
