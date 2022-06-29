UVa noteook: Dabbs to compete for Team USA at World Athletics Championships

University of Virginia javelin thrower Ethan Dabbs will represent the United States at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.

Dabbs, who won the USATF outdoor javelin title last Sunday, qualified for the World Championships based on his No. 31 world ranking. The event will take place from July 15-24 at Hayward Field.

His best mark of the season came at the ACC Championships, where his throw of 82.92 meters (272’0”) secured his third consecutive ACC title. Dabbs also won silver at the NCAA Championships this season.

Virginia’s Claudio Romero, the reigning NCAA discus champion, qualified for the World Athletics Championships for Chile on entry standard in April when he won the discus at Penn Relays with a throw of 67.02 meters (219’10”).

UVa sweeps VaSID awards

The Virginia men’s lacrosse team swept all four individual awards for the 2022 Virginia Sports Information Directors All-State University Division, the organization announced Wednesday. Additionally, the Cavaliers claimed eight spots on the University Division all-state team.

For the second consecutive year, Connor Shellenberger was named the state’s Player of the Year, while Cole Kastner earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. First-year goalie Matthew Nunes was tabbed the Rookie of the Year and head coach Lars Tiffany earned Coach of the Year accolades for the fourth straight year.

18 Cavaliers named Scholar All-Americans

Virginia’s men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams were named College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Teams and 18 student-athletes earned 2021-22 Scholar All-America honors, the organization announced on Wednesday.

UVa’s NCAA champion women’s team earned the distinction with a spring semester GPA of 3.45 as a team. The Cavaliers had 13 student-athletes earn individual CSCAA Scholar All-America honors.

Ella Bathurst, Jennifer Bell, Charlotte Bowen, Lexi Cuomo, Kate Douglass, Abby Harter, Jessica Nava, Ella Nelson, Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh were named to the first team and Ella Collins, Maddy Grosz and Julia Menkhaus were second-team selections.

On the men’s side, Josh Fong and August Lamb earned first-team honors and Colin Bitz, Max Edwards and Jan Karolczak were second-team honorees. UVa’s men’s team finished the spring 2022 semester with a 3.01 team GPA.

Rowing team signs 19

Virginia rowing head coach Kevin Sauer announced that 19 student-athletes will join the Cavaliers in the fall of 2022.

The signing class includes Natalie Bailey (Olympia, Wash.), Dylan Bentley (Basking Ridge, N.J.), Sarah Bradford (Oconomowoc, Wis.), Olivia Colston (Alcoa, Tenn.), Ava Dargon (Belmont, Mass.), Hannah Guy (Nashville), Elsa Hartman (Roseville, Calif.), Reilly Katz (Port Washington, N.Y.), Lauren Jochims (Pittsburgh), Ashlyn McGinn (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Alison Miller (Blackstone, Mass.), Cillian Mullen (Batavia, Ill.), Lindsay O’Neil (Boston/George Washington), Katie Rapaglia (Ridgefield, Conn.), Sarah Rapaglia (Ridgefield, Conn.), Riley Richardson (Ottawa, Ont.), Lilly Sutter (Darien, Conn.), Allison Triano (Stamford, Conn./Bucknell) and Catherine Williams (Rye, N.Y.).

“We are very excited about the class of 2026 and believe they can be transformative for our program,” Sauer said. “What is impressive is that they took it upon themselves to be significantly better when they arrive at UVa than when we recruited them. That kind of character and desire to be a little better every day, and positively affect those around them, will help them be the best community members, students and athletes possible. Thank you to associate head coach Kelsie Chaudoin, and assistant coaches Annie Thompson and Anne Campbell as well as our team for their commitment to bring good people as well as talented student-athletes into our program."