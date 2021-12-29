UVa notebook: Women's hoops matchup with Notre Dame postponed

Thursday's scheduled women's basketball matchup between Virginia and Notre Dame at John Paul Jones Arena has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the school announced on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers have entered the ACC's COVID-19 protocols along with the Pittsburgh women's basketball team, which had its next two games (vs. Georgia Tech on Thursday and at Boston College on Sunday) postponed.

As of now, Virginia's scheduled matchup with Miami on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena is still on.

A makeup date for the Virginia-Notre Dame game is yet to be determined. The school said in a release that the UVa Athletic Ticket Office will contact ticket holders directly with options under its Fans First program.

The Cavaliers have now had two consecutive games called off due to COVID-19 issues. Virginia's matchup with Texas Southern on Dec. 22 was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within the Texas Southern program. The Cavaliers (3-8, 0-1 ACC) have not played a game since an 82-55 loss to N.C. State on Dec. 19.

UVa-Syracuse tip time changed