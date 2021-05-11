UVa notebook: Women's golf team remains in seventh at NCAA Regional

The No. 11 Virginia women’s golf team remains in seventh place following the second round of the NCAA Columbus Regional at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

The Cavaliers shot 11-over 299 on Tuesday and stand at 19-over 595 following the first two rounds. The top six teams in the field will advance to the NCAA Championships.

Kentucky currently sits in sixth place, two shots ahead of Virginia. The Wildcats shot 7-over 295 during the second round, which was the second-best team score for the day.

Georgia took the tournament lead by shooting even-par 288 for a two-day total of 1-over 577. Michigan is in second place at 584 while top-seed Duke is third at 585, Kent State is fourth at 589 and Arizona State is fifth at 592.

Virginia senior Beth Lillie shot even-par 72 for the second-consecutive day and improved to fifth place on the leaderboard. Sophomore Virginia Bossi, who was the Cavaliers’ first-round leader with a 1-under 73, carded a second-round score of 78 and dropped back to 21st place at 5-over 149.

Junior Riley Smyth is in 34th place at 151 after shooting 5-over 77 on Tuesday. Freshman Jennifer Cleary used an even-par round of 72 to improve to 46th place at 153 after starting the tournament with a score of 81.