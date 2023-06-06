The start times and TV designations for the first two games of this weekend’s Charlottesville Super Regional between Virginia and Duke have been set.

The first game of the best-of-3 series will start at noon on Friday and air on ESPN2. Saturday’s Game 2 also will start at noon and air on ESPN2. Should there be a winner-take-all Game 3, it will take place on Sunday, with the time and TV designation to be determined.

Virginia (48-12) is playing in a Super Regional for the eighth time in the last 15 years after going 3-0 in the Charlottesville Regional last weekend. The Cavaliers improved to 35-4 at Disharoon Park this season by beating Army in the Regional opener, then earning a pair of wins over East Carolina.

Two of the Cavaliers’ four home losses this season came against Duke (38-22), who earned a 17-5 win over UVa on April 28 and a 7-3 victory in the series finale on April 30. Virginia picked up a 10-2 win over the Blue Devils in the middle game of the three-game ACC series on April 29.

Duke earned a spot in the Super Regionals by winning three of four games in the Conway Regional, capped by Monday night’s 12-3 victory over host Coastal Carolina. The Blue Devils will be making their third Super Regional appearance since 2018, which is tied for the most in the ACC with North Carolina.

The Cavaliers are expecting a packed house for each game at Disharoon Park this weekend. After having record crowds for last weekend’s Charlottesville Regional, UVa announced on Monday night that the Charlottesville Super Regional is sold out.

UVa and Duke are two of the three teams from the ACC that will be playing in the Super Regionals. The other is top-seeded Wake Forest (50-10), which will host Alabama (43-19) in the Winston-Salem Super Regional this weekend.

ITA honors

For the third straight year, Virginia men’s tennis coach Andres Pedroso was named the ITA Coach of the Year for the Atlantic Region, while associate head coach Scott Brown was voted the region’s top assistant coach. Ryan Goetz was voted the region’s Senior Player of the Year.

Brown and Pedroso guided Virginia to its second straight NCAA title and a 30-4 record, including their third straight 12-0 run through the conference schedule. The Cavaliers won 22 straight matches to close out the season.

They mentored Goetz, who helped lead the Cavaliers to another NCAA championship and their third straight ACC title, including winning the clinching point of the conference championship match against Duke.

The ITA Doubles All-American was a 5-8 seed this year in the NCAA Doubles Championship and also earned All-ACC honors in doubles. Goetz posted a 27-5 record in singles, including a 23-3 mark in the spring. He earned All-NCAA Tournament Team honors at No. 4 and finished out his collegiate career with a 109-39 record in singles and an 86-40 record in doubles.

On the women’s side, Virginia’s Julia Adams was voted the ITA Atlantic Region Senior Player of the Year, while Natasha Subhash was named the region’s Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award winner.

Adams opened the year by winning the ITA Atlantic Regional Singles Championship in the fall. She has earned invitations to compete in both the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships for the second straight spring, advancing to the semifinals of the doubles championship to earn All-America honors and a No. 6 national ranking.

Adams finished her career with a record of 88-42 in singles and 103-26 in doubles between her four seasons at Furman and this year at Virginia. She is the fourth Cavalier to earn this honor, joining Emily Fraser (2012), Danielle Collins (2016) and Meghan Kelley (2019).

Subhash, a two-time Academic All-American and three-time ITA All-American, reached 20 wins in singles for the third time in her career and earned her third straight invitation to compete in the NCAA Singles Championship as well as hitting a top-10 ranking in doubles this season.

She is the second Cavalier to earn this honor, joining Rosie Johanson (2021).