UVa notebook: Sam Hauser named ACC player of the week

Back into the top 10

The Virginia men’s basketball team returned into the AP top 10 Monday, earning the No. 9 spot in the latest rankings. The Wahoos beat N.C. State and Pitt last week to complete an undefeated week.

Elsewhere in the college basketball world, ranked teams lost in bunches over the past seven days.

Fifteen of the 25 ranked teams lost at least once last week. Six of the teams in the top 10 lost at least once, and two of those teams lost twice. The frequent upsets and surprising defeats opened the door for UVa to climb from No. 14 to No. 9.

Virginia is the highest-ranked ACC team. Florida State and Virginia Tech are the only other ACC teams in the poll, with the Seminoles ranking 17th and the Hokies one spot behind at No. 18.

UVa plays at Georgia Tech on Wednesday before hosting North Carolina on Saturday. Both teams are unranked.

Men’s lacrosse adds opponent

After dominating Towson 20-11 on Saturday to open its season, the UVa men’s lacrosse team wanted to get on the field again. The Cavaliers added a game to their schedule for Saturday, as Army will visit Charlottesville for a noon game.