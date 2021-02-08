UVa notebook: Sam Hauser named ACC player of the week

After losing to Virginia Tech, the Virginia men’s basketball team bounced back from a disappointing showing with a pair of wins last week.
Victories over N.C. State and Pitt made for a good Monday this week for UVa sports fans. They saw their men’s basketball program return to the top 10 in the AP poll, and the team’s leading scorer earned an honor from the conference.
UVa’s other reigning national champion, men’s lacrosse, added a game to its schedule for this weekend.
Hauser named ACC Player of the Week
For the first time this season, a UVa men’s basketball player has been named ACC Player of the Week. Sam Hauser earned the honor for his play last week.
Across two games, Hauser averaged 20.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Perhaps most impressive was Hauser’s shooting touch, he shot 65% from the floor, knocking down 50% of his 3-point attempts and draining all 10 of his shots from the free-throw line.
Hauser leads UVa in scoring (15.4 points per game) and rebounding (seven rebounds per game). His 23 points against Pitt on Saturday were a season-best. Hauser was extremely efficient in the victory over the Panthers, making eight of his nine shots from the field.
“He was the difference maker for us,” head coach Tony Bennett said after the win.
Back into the top 10
The Virginia men’s basketball team returned into the AP top 10 Monday, earning the No. 9 spot in the latest rankings. The Wahoos beat N.C. State and Pitt last week to complete an undefeated week.
Elsewhere in the college basketball world, ranked teams lost in bunches over the past seven days.
Fifteen of the 25 ranked teams lost at least once last week. Six of the teams in the top 10 lost at least once, and two of those teams lost twice. The frequent upsets and surprising defeats opened the door for UVa to climb from No. 14 to No. 9.
Virginia is the highest-ranked ACC team. Florida State and Virginia Tech are the only other ACC teams in the poll, with the Seminoles ranking 17th and the Hokies one spot behind at No. 18.
UVa plays at Georgia Tech on Wednesday before hosting North Carolina on Saturday. Both teams are unranked.
Men’s lacrosse adds opponent
After dominating Towson 20-11 on Saturday to open its season, the UVa men’s lacrosse team wanted to get on the field again. The Cavaliers added a game to their schedule for Saturday, as Army will visit Charlottesville for a noon game.
The program announced that broadcast plans for the matchup would be announced soon.
Army played a scrimmage on Saturday against Bryant, but Saturday’s game against UVa will be the team’s official season opener. Army went 6-2 last season before the season was cut short due to COVID-19.
The Virginia women’s lacrosse program also announced a scheduling change on Monday. The Cavaliers' matchup with East Carolina, which was scheduled to be played on Saturday, will now be played on Monday (Feb. 15) at 4 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.