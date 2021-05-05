UVa notebook: Men's golf team earns berth to NCAA Regional Championships

The Virginia men's golf team is returning to the NCAA Regional Championships for the 13th consecutive season. The Cavaliers earned the No 6 seed in the 13-team Kingston Springs Regional, which will be held at the Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs, Tenn.
The regional, which will take place May 17-19, will be one of six regional tournament sites hosted by the NCAA. The top five teams and the top individual that is not part of a qualifying team will advance to the NCAA Championships, which will take place May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
In addition to Virginia, the Kingston Springs Regional includes top-seeded Clemson and No. 2. seed N.C. State. The No. 3. seed is Vanderbilt, followed by Arkansas, San Diego State, and Virginia. Charlotte will be the No. 7 seed in the regional, followed by Kent State, UTSA, Houston, Loyola (Md.), Connecticut and Iona.
The Cavaliers head into the NCAA Regional Championships ranked No. 33 by Golfstat and No. 44 by Golfweek.
“I’m very proud of our team and what they have accomplished this year,” UVa coach Bowen Sargent said in a release. “Obviously, every team in the country has had their own set of challenges, as have we. I’m proud of the way this team has handled itself this year and am looking forward to the postseason.”
Grunwald named volleyball assistant
Kris Grunwald is joining the Virginia volleyball program as an assistant coach, the school announced on Wednesday. Grunwald, who has 29 years of college coaching experience, was most recently an assistant coach at Cornell.
"The very first phone call I made when I got the job was to Kris Grunwald,” new Virginia head coach Shannon Wells said in a release. “He was my top recruit and I'm excited that he is ready to join me on this journey to build Virginia into an elite volleyball program. I've known Kris for over 15 years when we first started working together at Morehead State. Our coaching journeys have taken us different places, but the friendship and mutual respect has only grown stronger. He has an incredible amount of experience that I am going to rely on as I transition to the head coaching chair.”
Grunwald, who served as the head coach at both Auburn (1998-99) and UConn (2014-18), spent one season as an assistant at Cornell but did not get a chance to coach in any matches after the Ivy League opted not to play sports during the 2020-21 academic year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Willoughby injured
Former Virginia star Jocelyn Willoughby will miss the upcoming WNBA season after tearing her left Achilles’ tendon during the New York Liberty's scrimmage with Connecticut on May 3.
Willoughby underwent a successful surgical repair of the injury at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York and is expected to make a full recovery.