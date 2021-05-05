UVa notebook: Men's golf team earns berth to NCAA Regional Championships

Kris Grunwald is joining the Virginia volleyball program as an assistant coach, the school announced on Wednesday. Grunwald, who has 29 years of college coaching experience, was most recently an assistant coach at Cornell.

"The very first phone call I made when I got the job was to Kris Grunwald,” new Virginia head coach Shannon Wells said in a release. “He was my top recruit and I'm excited that he is ready to join me on this journey to build Virginia into an elite volleyball program. I've known Kris for over 15 years when we first started working together at Morehead State. Our coaching journeys have taken us different places, but the friendship and mutual respect has only grown stronger. He has an incredible amount of experience that I am going to rely on as I transition to the head coaching chair.”

Grunwald, who served as the head coach at both Auburn (1998-99) and UConn (2014-18), spent one season as an assistant at Cornell but did not get a chance to coach in any matches after the Ivy League opted not to play sports during the 2020-21 academic year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Willoughby injured

Former Virginia star Jocelyn Willoughby will miss the upcoming WNBA season after tearing her left Achilles’ tendon during the New York Liberty's scrimmage with Connecticut on May 3.