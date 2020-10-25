UVa notebook: Loss to Miami leaves Cavaliers wondering what could have been

After three consecutive losses of at least 17 points, Virginia’s five-point loss to No. 11 Miami on Saturday night somehow felt more crushing.
Against Clemson, the Cavaliers were simply outmatched by the nation’s No. 1 team.
In the loss to N.C. State, poor energy, an abysmal start and an injury to starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong doomed the Cavaliers.
The following week against Wake Forest, the Cavaliers couldn’t overcome Armstrong’s absence and they faded late in their 40-23 defeat to the Demon Deacons.
Saturday’s 19-14 loss to Miami felt different.
Armstrong was back, and the Cavaliers held D’Eriq King and a high-octane Miami offense to just 19 points. Clemson is the only other squad this fall to hold Miami to fewer than 20 points.
The loss in the pouring rain to No. 11 Miami very well could’ve been a win.
It wasn’t.
“I thought they played a really hard game, and they played with a lot of heart and great mindset and supported each other in probably the most physical and the most intense they played the entire year,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “Yeah, so I celebrate that. I was really proud of them in terms of the effort they gave.”
Virginia looked like the team that beat Duke in the season opener. It looked more like a top-tier ACC team.
Unfortunately for the Wahoos, the effort didn’t end in a win, and the Cavaliers (1-4, 1-4 ACC) continued their slide down the ACC standings.
A subpar start
Virginia sits at 1-4 on the season a year after playing for an ACC championship. Linebacker Charles Snowden was visibly frustrated after the team’s loss to the Hurricanes.
With the team sitting at 1-4, the road won’t get much easier.
North Carolina comes to town next weekend after demolishing N.C. State this weekend. The following week, UVa welcomes in a Louisville team coming off its best performance of the fall in a win over Florida State. A bye week comes following those two challenging ACC matchups.
The season isn’t a complete loss yet, but the Cavaliers face an uphill battle to finish the year at or above .500.
“It’s one week at a time,” Snowden said. “We’re just focused on football, not looking too much at the record, not looking too much at outcomes, just focusing on the next play and the next opponent.”
Generating havoc
A lack of pass rush hurt the Cavaliers in its three previous losses. The Cavaliers dramatically improved that area Saturday, finishing the contest with five sacks.
“It is huge to cause havoc after the quarterback every play and every game,” Snowden said. “And that's something that we haven’t done as well this year and so we emphasize that and executed.”
Snowden generated one of UVa’s sacks. He finished the contest with 3.5 tackles for loss. UVa’s linebackers earned credit for 3.5 of the team’s five sacks.
Thanks to lost yardage from sacks and generally solid production against the rushing attack, UVa held Miami to just 2.5 yards per carry on 48 rushing attempts. The Hurricanes ended the game with only 122 rushing yards.
“I think this defense tried hard and left everything on the field,” Snowden said. “I mean every guy was flying around hitting stuff, making plays. I mean there were plays obviously, one or two plays here and there, but from an effort from a heart standpoint, this whole defense can walk out with their head held high.”
Offensive woes
After a 38-point outburst in Week 1 and a decent showing in Week 2 against Clemson, UVa’s offense can’t find consistency.
The Cavaliers scored just 14 points Saturday despite generating 366 yards of total offense and turning the ball over just once. The turnover shows up in the stat sheet, but it only came when the Cavaliers were tossing the ball around on its final offensive play of the game in hopes of a miraculous victory.
Virginia scored touchdowns on its opening drive and its second-to-last drive Saturday, but the Cavaliers failed to consistently turn yards into points.
It’s a bit of an emerging trend for the Cavaliers, who amassed over 400 yards against Clemson, N.C. State and Wake Forest, but fell short of scoring 24 points in those three losses.
“I think we moved the ball,” Armstrong said. “We pitched and [caught] pretty well. We ran the ball well. And we just shot ourselves in the foot to be honest with you.”
The lack of finished drives perplexed the Wahoos, who felt confident throughout the night that they could turn a close game into a victory. Instead, they failed to score until late in the fourth quarter with the game nearly out of reach.
“It wasn't demoralizing at all,” Armstrong said of the gap between touchdowns. “Everyone was positive, just moving around ready to go because we knew we were going to score. It just didn't come.”
UVa player availability
Four Virginia players were unavailable for competition due to recent COVID-19 testing, the program announced before Saturday’s game with Miami. This marks the fourth consecutive game the Cavaliers had players unavailable for competition due to the virus and subsequent contact tracing protocols.
Seven UVa student-athletes and a coach missed the team’s matchup with Clemson. Seven players missed the game against N.C. State. Only one player missed last week’s game against Wake Forest, and four players missed Saturday’s contest with the Hurricanes.
Lavel Davis Jr. and Ronnie Walker Jr. didn’t play for the Wahoos on offense, although no official reason was given for their absence. Walker Jr. missed the Wake Forest game with an undisclosed illness.
Defensively, Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson didn’t suit up for the Cavaliers. They dealt with injuries last week against Wake Forest.
