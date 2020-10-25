UVa notebook: Loss to Miami leaves Cavaliers wondering what could have been

The season isn’t a complete loss yet, but the Cavaliers face an uphill battle to finish the year at or above .500.

“It’s one week at a time,” Snowden said. “We’re just focused on football, not looking too much at the record, not looking too much at outcomes, just focusing on the next play and the next opponent.”

Generating havoc

A lack of pass rush hurt the Cavaliers in its three previous losses. The Cavaliers dramatically improved that area Saturday, finishing the contest with five sacks.

“It is huge to cause havoc after the quarterback every play and every game,” Snowden said. “And that's something that we haven’t done as well this year and so we emphasize that and executed.”

Snowden generated one of UVa’s sacks. He finished the contest with 3.5 tackles for loss. UVa’s linebackers earned credit for 3.5 of the team’s five sacks.

Thanks to lost yardage from sacks and generally solid production against the rushing attack, UVa held Miami to just 2.5 yards per carry on 48 rushing attempts. The Hurricanes ended the game with only 122 rushing yards.