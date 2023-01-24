UVa notebook: Kymora Johnson named a McDonald's All-American

St. Anne's-Belfield star Kymora Johnson, who signed a national letter of intent to join the Virginia women’s basketball team as a freshman for the 2023-24 season, has been selected to play in the 2023 McDonald’s High School All-American game.

Johnson, a Charlottesville native and a senior at STAB, is the No. 24 recruit on the espnW 2023 HoopGurlz recruiting rankings. The 5-8 point guard was named the 2022 Gatorade Virginia State Player of the Year. This season, she is averaging 21.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 4.7 steals per game for the Saints.

The Cavaliers currently have two McDonald’s All-Americans on the team in Mir McLean (2020) and Sam Brunelle (2019).

The McDonald’s All-American High School Basketball Game features the top 24 boy and 24 girl players from high schools throughout the United States. This year, 722 girls and boys basketball players were nominated for the 48 roster spots (24 boys and 24 girls).

The 2023 McDonald’s All-American Girls Game will be held on Tuesday, March 28, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Tex. The game will air at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

ACC honors

Several University of Virginia athletes have earned recognition from the Atlantic Coast Conference for their performances last week.

Gretchen Walsh was named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week, while Chris Rodesch received a pair of weekly honors from the conference. Rodesch was named ACC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week and also earned ACC Doubles Team of the Week honors along with doubles partner Bar Botzer.

In the pool, Walsh helped the No. 1 Virginia women’s swimming & diving team pick up wins over No. 4 N.C. State and No. 19 North Carolina over the weekend. Walsh led the Cavaliers with two individual wins and was part of all four of Virginia's relay wins in the tri-meet.

The Nashville native won the 50-yard freestyle with a NCAA “A” time of 21.43 and the 100-yard butterfly with a NCAA “A” time of 50.76. In the first event of the weekend, Walsh led off the 400-yard medley relay with the fastest 100-yard backstroke split in the NCAA this season. The sophomore also was a part of three relay teams that recorded top-10 NCAA times over the weekend — 200 free relay (1:27.46), 200 medley relay (1:35.71) and the 400 free relay (3:14.45).

On the court, Rodesch cruised to two straight-set victories at the No. 1 singles spot in the Cavaliers' lineup last week, including a 6-2, 6-2 victory against No. 23 Finn Bass of Baylor on Sunday.

Rodesch and Botzer clinched the doubles point in a 4-0 victory over No. 11 Baylor by edging the nation’s third-ranked duo of Bass and Jouan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi 8-6 in a tiebreaker to decide their match on the top court. They also picked up a 6-2 win on Thursday against Liberty’s top doubles team.

Rowing schedule announced

The 12-time defending ACC champion Virginia rowing team will compete in six regattas this spring, beginning with the ACC/Big Ten Regatta.

“We are looking forward to testing ourselves against many of the top teams in the country this spring,” Virginia coach Kevin Sauer said.

Virginia hosts Duke (March 4) and Syracuse (March 18) in a pair of exhibitions before entertaining Ohio State and Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten regatta on April 1. UVa travels to Princeton for the Ivy Invite on April 15-16. Brown, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Rutgers and SMU will join the Cavaliers and Tigers in the seven-team field.

The Cavaliers entertain two-time defending NCAA champion Texas on April 24 at Rivanna Reservoir before hosting Navy, North Carolina and Tennessee during the UVa Invite on April 29.

The ACC Rowing Championships will be held May 12-13 in Lake Wheeler, N.C., while the NCAA Championships will be held May 26-28 in Camden, N.J.

Bullock joins volleyball staff

Sarah Bullock is joining the Virginia volleyball program as an assistant coach, the school announced this week.

Bullock comes to UVa from Stony Brook, where she served as assistant coach for the past six seasons and helped guide the Seawolves to consecutive America East titles in 2017 and 2018. Bullock will be the Cavaliers’ recruiting coordinator and will oversee the development of UVa’s pin hitters.

“I was blown away by Sarah’s knowledge and creativity through her experience as a recruiting coordinator,” Virginia coach Shannon Wells said. “There is no doubt in my mind that she is one of the best in the nation. As our staff experienced early in the interview process, the rest of the country will soon realize how hungry, passionate, hardworking, and great at building relationships Sarah is. Our team is going to love working with her every day. Sarah will be a big piece of the continued success of this program.”

During her tenure at Stony Brook, Bullock helped develop 16 all-conference selections, including CAA Rookie of the Year Kali Moore (2022), two-time America East Setter of the Year LeAnne Sakowicz (2018-19) and the Defensive Specialist of the Year Kiani Kerstetter (2019).