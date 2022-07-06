UVa notebook: Kyle Teel named to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

Kyle Teel is officially a member of the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

The Virginia catcher was selected to the 26-man squad that will travel to the Netherlands to compete at Honkbalweek Haarlem this weekend. Teel is representing the U.S. for the second consecutive summer and is the second Cavalier ever (Sean Doolittle — 2005-06) to play two summers for Team USA.

Teel is one of four returning members from last year’s team, joining Dylan Crews (LSU), Jacob Gonzalez (Ole Miss) and Paul Skenes.

The final squad was named after completing the 2022 Collegiate National Team Training Camp, a five-game intrasquad series played throughout North Carolina. Teel played in all five games in the series and went 2-for-9 with three runs scored and an RBI. Behind the plate, he cut down two of the five runners attempting steal while sporting a 1.000 fielding percentage and no passed balls.

Teel and Team USA open play at Honkbalweek Haarlem on Saturday against Japan at 8 a.m. ET and follow with games against Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands, and Curacao to complete group play. All games will be streamed online via HonkbalSoftbal.tv.

Men's lacrosse signs No. 1 recruiting class

Virginia men’s lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany announced the Cavaliers’ incoming class of 2022 on Wednesday. The Cavaliers will welcome a total of nine first-year student-athletes, who were collectively ranked the No. 1 freshman class in the nation by Inside Lacrosse.

Joining the Cavaliers in the fall of 2022 are Ryan Colsey (Ridgefield, Conn.), Mac Eldridge (Richmond), Malachi Jones (Owings, Md.), Kyle Morris (Baltimore, Md.), Tim Myers (Charlottesville), John Schroter (Leesburg), Truitt Sunderland (Baltimore, Md.), Joey Terenzi (Manhasset, N.Y.) and Mack Till (Englewood, Colo.).

“The efforts of Kip Turner and Sean Kirwan have been exemplary in our quest to attract and acquire elite student-athletes to the University of Virginia,” said Tiffany. “This collection of skilled and intense lacrosse players represents a group of men who have the will and core leadership traits to support — and someday soon guide — our lacrosse program.”

Four Hoos named WGCA All-American Scholars

Four members of the Virginia women’s golf team were named 2022 Women’s Golf Coaches Association Scholars on Wednesday. That group is comprised of graduate student Beth Lillie, senior Riley Smyth, junior Celeste Valinho and sophomore Jennifer Cleary.

All four players had previously been named to the All-ACC Academic Team. The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team is a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50.

Track and field announces recruiting classes

The Virginia track and field program announced its men’s and women's recruiting classes for the 2022-23 season this week.

The men's class features a total of 16 total athletes, including three transfers and one athlete from New Zealand, while the women's class of 15 athletes includes eight distance runners, three sprinters, three throwers and one pole vaulter.

“The UVa track and field staff has assembled an impressive group of first years and transfers on both the men’s and women’s sides representing every event area in our sport,” said head coach Vin Lananna.