The kickoff times and broadcast designations for the Virginia football team’s first two games of the 2023 season, as well its three non-Saturday games, were announced on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers' season-opening game against Tennessee at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, Sept. 2 will kick off at noon and be broadcast on ABC. The following Saturday (Sept. 9), Virginia's home opener against James Madison at Scott Stadium will start at noon and be televised by ESPNU.

The Wahoos' Sept. 15 contest at Maryland will kick off at 7 p.m. and be carried on FS1. Virginia’s previously announced Friday, Sept. 22 home game against North Carolina State has been designated as a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and will air on ESPN. The Cavaliers' Thursday, Nov. 9 game at Louisville will also be a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and air on ESPN.

After the first three weeks of the season, game times and TV network selections will be announced weekly with the ACC’s television partners making their choices utilizing a 12-day advance notice beginning Monday, Sept. 11 (for games on Saturday, Sept. 23).

ACC television partners also reserve the right to use a six-day flex selection notice on a limited basis during the season. That also begins on Sept. 11 for games on Sept. 16.

Buchanan heading to USA U19 camp

USA Basketball announced Wednesday that incoming Virginia recruit Blake Buchanan is among 35 athletes expected to participate in the 2023 USA U19 Men’s National Team Training Camp at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The camp will begins June 11. From the players participating in the camp, a 12-member team will be selected to compete in the FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup Championship, which scheduled for June 24-July 2 in Debrecen, Hungary.

The 6-foot-11 Buchanan recently participated in the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Ore., helping Team USA to a 90-84 win over a team of international players aged 19 and under. Buchanan tallied eight points, eight rebounds and one steal in just under 16 minutes of action.

In 2022-23, Buchanan averaged 15.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 1.9 blocks and 3 assists per game in leading Lake City to the Idaho 5A state championship with a 26-0 record. Buchanan earned Idaho Mr. Basketball, Gatorade Player of the Year and MaxPreps Player of the Year accolades.

James named All-American

Virginia first-year men’s golfer Ben James has been named a first-team All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America, becoming the first Cavalier freshman to earn first-team All-America honors. He is the 11th player in program history to be honored as an All-American.

James had a historic season in his first year on Grounds. In 13 tournaments, he posted a school-record stroke average of 69.0 for 40 rounds of play and racked up 11 top-six finishes. James also had 24 rounds in the 60s and 33 rounds of par or better.

James was a finalist for both the Haskins Award and Division I Jack Nicklaus Award, which are presented to the nation’s top collegiate golfer. He was ranked No. 7 in the Golfstat standings prior to the NCAA Championships.

James picked up a school record five first-place finishes this season. He was co-medalist at the NCAA Las Vegas Regional, matching his school record 54-hole scoring mark by shooting 20-under 196.

Academic honors

Virginia men’s tennis player Iñaki Montes de la Torre has been named to the 2023 Academic All-America Men’s Tennis Team by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA), the organization announced Wednesday.

Montes was one of 18 student-athletes to be awarded Academic All-America honors this season after being named to the five-player second team. Montes, an economics major, helped lead the Cavaliers to their second straight NCAA championship and third straight ACC Championship this season.

Montes is the third player in program history to be named an Academic All-American, joining Carl Söderlund, who earned back-to-back honors in 2019-20, and Scott Lebovitz in 1997.

College Sports Communicators also honored 10 members of the Virginia Track & Field with Academic All-District accolades on Wednesday.

Five Virginia women were honored by the organization, including Hanne Borstlap (pole vault), Keara Seasholtz (middle distance), Esther Seeland (middle distance/cross country), Alix Still (combined) and Anna Workman (middle distance).

On the men’s side, honorees include Derek Johnson (distance/cross country), Nate Mountain (distance), Owayne Owens (triple jump), Alex Sherman (sprints/hurdles) and Justin Wachtel (cross country).

To be eligible for the honor, student-athletes must be in at least their second year of competition and have a minimum 3.5 career GPA and competed in at least 50 percent of the team’s competitions. Graduate students must have a minimum 3.5 graduate GPA and also had a 3.5 minimum GPA as an undergraduate.