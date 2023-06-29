University of Virginia president Jim Ryan will serve as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s chair of the board of directors, the league announced on Thursday.

Ryan will begin his two-year stint in the position starting with the 2023-2024 academic year.

“It is an honor to serve the conference as chair of the ACC Board of Directors,” Ryan said in a statement, “and I very much look forward to working with my colleagues and Commissioner [Jim] Phillips in this role. Our league remains committed to first-rate academics and first-rate athletics, and to ensuring that all of our priorities are accomplished with the utmost integrity.”

He takes over for Duke president Vincent E. Price, who held the same responsibility for the last two years.

Other posts announced by the ACC on Thursday included naming North Carolina State chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz as the new vice chair of the board of the directors. He’ll work alongside Phillips and Ryan.

“The amazing leadership at our 15 member institutions is one of the ACC’s greatest assets,” Phillips said. “The past year saw many positive developments for our conference, including the endorsement of the league’s success incentives initiative, the relocation of the conference office headquarters to Charlotte, and winning nine national titles. To be certain, I look forward to a tremendous year working with the entire Board lead by President Ryan and Chancellor Guskiewicz.”

The conference’s executive committee will be filled by Ryan, Guskiewicz, Boston College president William Leahy, Miami president Julio Frenk, Virginia Tech president Timothy Sands and Wake Forest president Susan Wente.

Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack has been tabbed as the Chair of Athletic Directors and Louisville deputy athletic director Amy Calabrese will serve as the Chair of the Senior Woman Administrators.

UVa to host cross country championships

Virginia will host the 2023 NCAA cross country championships at Panorama Farms, the Cavaliers announced on Wednesday as part of their schedule release.

The NCAA championships are slated for Nov. 18 and it will mark just the second time ever that UVa has hosted the event. The first time was in 1987.

Panorama Farms will also be the site for two regular-season meets — the Virginia Invitational on Sept. 23 and the XC-23 Pre-Nationals on Oct. 14.

To begin the campaign, the Cavaliers will run in Richmond at the Spider Alumni Open on Sept. 2 and then head to Blacksburg for the Virginia Tech Alumni Invitational on Sept. 15. The ACC Championships will be held on Oct. 27 at Florida State, and the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships will take place Nov. 10 in Spartanburg, S.C.

Hoos announce field hockey slate

Consecutive home matches against fellow 2022 NCAA postseason participants to begin the new campaign — and a late home date with the reigning national champion — highlight Virginia’s field hockey schedule for this fall.

The Cavaliers open their season in Charlottesville on Aug. 25 against Penn State and stay home for a tilt with in-state foe Liberty on Aug. 29. The Nittany Lions reached the national semifinals last season, and Liberty, like UVa, was eliminated in the first round of the tournament.

The Hoos’ ACC slate includes home meetings with Boston College (Sept. 15), Duke (Oct. 6) and defending national champion North Carolina (Oct. 20). And UVa has league trips to Syracuse (Sept. 22), Louisville (Sept. 29) and Wake Forest (Oct. 13).

Other marquee non-conference dates include a home rivalry bout against Maryland on Sept. 18 and a regular-season finale at nearby James Madison on Oct. 24.