Former Virginia standout Jay Huff is the 2022-23 NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday. He earned the honor in a vote by the league’s 30 head coaches and general managers.

Huff, who began the season with the South Bay Lakers before signing a two-way contract with the Wizards on March 1, led the G League in total blocks (87) and blocks per game (3.1) in the 28 games he played in the regular season. He also ranked second in the league in block percentage (among players with at least 20 games played) with 65.9%.

In addition to his 3.1 blocks per game, Huff also averaged 15.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the South Bay Lakers and Capital City Go-Go, the Washington Wizards' G League affiliate.

Huff also put together strong defensive performances for the City Go-Go in the G League playoffs, although it did not factor into the award voting process. He blocked five shots in both postseason games for the Go-Go and tied the franchise record for rebounds in a single game with 20 against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on March 28.

ACC honors

Several UVa athletes received honors from the ACC on Tuesday.

• For the second time this season, Virginia freshman Ben James was named ACC men’s golfer of the month. He shares the March honor with Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht.

James was the co-medalist at the General Hackler Championship, the runner-up at the Wake Forest Invitational and placed fourth at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational during the past month. He also was 40th at the Linger Longer Invitational.

James' win at the General Hackler Championship was his third victory of the season. He became the first Cavalier to place first in three tournaments in the same season since Ben Kohles in 2009-10.

• The No. 11 Virginia rowing team’s Varsity Eight was named the ACC Crew of the Week after it won both of its races at the ACC-B1G Dual last weekend at the Rivanna Reservoir. The Varsity Eight crew raced past Ohio State 6:55.6-7:02.9 on March 31 and followed that with an impressive 6:39.17-6:44.07 win over Michigan on April 1.

• Natasha Subhash was named the ACC Women’s Tennis Co-Player of the Week after helping UVa win two crucial doubles points in the 4-3 victories against No. 20 Georgia Tech and No 30 Clemson. She also won the clinching singles match in both victories. Subhash shares the weekly honor with Miami’s Alexa Noel.

Women's golf wraps up match play

The No. 19 Virginia women’s golf team capped off play at N.C. State’s Wolfpack Match Play event on Tuesday by defeating Louisville in the consolation bracket. The third-seeded Cavaliers downed the eighth-seeded Cardinals 3-2. UVa played the tournament without Amanda Sambach and Jennifer Cleary, who competed late last week at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. That duo leads the team in stroke average this season.

Megan Propeck, Maline Kraus and Celeste Valinho all picked up wins to lead Virginia to the victory. Propeck defeated Hana Ryskova 4&2, Kraus downed Rylee Suttor 2&1 and Valinho defeated Carmen Griffiths 1Up. Virginia Bossi lost her match 3&2 and Rebecca Skoler fell 1Down.

The competition was UVa’s final of the regular season. The Cavaliers will compete at the ACC Championships, which run April 13-16 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Camp call-ups

Four members of the Virginia women’s soccer program have been called to training camp with the U.S. U-20 and U-19/U18 Youth National Teams. Forward Maggie Cagle, midfielders Jill Flammia and Yuna McCormack, and goalkeeper Victoria Safradin were all selected for the training camp.

Cagle and Flammia are rising sophomores with the Cavaliers, while McCormack is an early enrollee after signing with the program last fall. Safradin also signed with the Cavaliers in November and will join the program for the upcoming academic year.

The U.S. U-20 Women’s Youth National Team will hold a training camp from April 15-22 and there will be a combined U-18/U-19 Women’s Youth National Team training camp running from April 12-19. The teams will train at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., at the University of North Carolina and at Duke University over the course of the camps.

During the four-day overlap between the camps, the teams will scrimmage against each other while U.S. U-20 Women’s Youth National Team head coach Tracey Kevins will evaluate all 46 players in preparation for choosing a 21-player roster that will compete in the 2023 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship, which will be held from May 25-June 4 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Carrie Kveton will be the head coach for the U-19/U-18 camp, while Kevins will run the U-20 camp.