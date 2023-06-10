Virginia golfers Ben James and Amanda Sambach helped the Team USA reclaim the Arnold Palmer Cup during a three-day competition that concluded Saturday at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pa.

The United States won by a final margin of 32-28.

During the day’s singles competition, James pulled off an impressive 3&2 win against Florida State’s Frederik Kjettrup from the International Team. With the match tied after three holes, James took a lead he never relinquished. He led 4Up after 13 holes and won the 16th hole to clinch the victory. James' personal score was 6-under through 16 holes that included an albatross at the par-5 third hole and an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole.

Sambach lost her match 2&1 to Charlotte Heath, who also competes for Florida State.

The International Team won the final day 15.5 to 8.5, but could not overcome the lead Team USA built during Friday’s play. James and Sambach both helped Team USA pick up two points each during Saturday’s two rounds of play in foursomes.

The win gives Team USA a 14-12-1 lead in the Ryder Cup style competition featuring the top men’s and women’s university/college golfers that dates back to 1997.

UVa men place 11th at NCAA meet

The Virginia men’s track and field team finished 11th in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas. It is the Cavaliers' third-highest finish at the NCAA meet in program history.

UVa finished with 21 points, just 1.5 points outside of placing in the top-10. Virginia finished higher than any other ACC team at the meet, the first time the Cavaliers have done that since the 2017 season when they finished third.

UVa's Nate Mountain and Derek Johnson each capped off an impressive season in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with All-American honors in the event while running in blistering hot conditions.

Mountain led the way, finishing fourth with a time of 8:35.99, while Johnson placed eighth, clocking a time of 8:37.29.

Owayne Owens soared to a sixth-place finish in the triple jump, marking 16.36 meters (53’ 8.25”). With an incredible surge over the final 200 meters, Conor Murphy blazed to a fifth-place finish in the 800 to earn All-American honors.

Four Hoos named to All-ACC teams

Four members of the Virginia women’s tennis team were named to the 2023 All-ACC women’s tennis teams.

Senior Natasha Subhash was an All-ACC second-team selection in singles. Grad student Julia Adams and sophomore Mélodie Collard were named to the doubles second team, while Elaine Chervinsky and Subhash earned third-team doubles honors.