For the second consecutive year, former Virginia wide receiver Herman Moore is on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced on Monday.

This year's ballot include 78 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 101 players and 32 coaches from the divisional ranks.

Moore played wide receiver at Virginia from 1988 to 1990. During his three seasons in Charlottesville, Moore caught 114 passes for 2,504 yards and 27 touchdowns. The Danville native holds the NCAA record for highest average gain per reception (22.0) with a minimum of 105 catches. In 1990, he was a consensus first-team All-American and placed sixth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy.

After his time at UVa, Moore was taken by the Detroit Lions with the No. 10 overall pick in the 1991 NFL Draft. He went on to play in the NFL for 12 years. In his 11 seasons with the Detroit Lions, Moore caught 670 passes for 9,174 yards and 62 touchdowns and was a four-time All-Pro selection. Moore was chosen for the Lions’ 75th Anniversary Team and Detroit’s All-Time Team.

In 2010, Moore has inducted into both the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame and the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame. His No. 87 jersey was retired by Virginia for his significant impact on the program.

If he is chosen as part of this year's class, Moore will join five former Cavalier players have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. The most recent inductee was All-America safety Anthony Poindexter, who was a member of the 2020 class. UVa’s other inductees include (class): Bill Dudley (1956), Tom Scott (1979), Joe Palumbo (1999) and Jim Dombrowski (2008).

Former Cavalier head coaches inducted into the Hall of Fame include Earle “Greasy” Neale (1967), Frank Murray (1983) and George Welsh (2004).

The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in January 2024. The Hall of Fame ballot has been submitted to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers. Their votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Court, which will deliberate and select the class. Voting is open until June 30.

All-American honors

On Monday, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced the Division I men’s student-athletes who earned All-American Honors in 2023.

Virginia's Chris Rodesch was among the 27 student-athletes to be named ITA All-Americans in singles this season, while Iñaki Montes de la Torre and Ryan Goetz were among the 15 doubles teams earning All-America status.

Rodesch was a 9-16 seed in the NCAA Singles Championship, riding a 17-match win streak in singles to the semifinals before falling in three sets to Peter Makk of USC. Rodesch was the MVP of both the NCAA team championship and the ACC Championship, compiling a 31-6 record in singles, including a 21-3 mark in the spring.

Montes and Goetz earned the ACC’s automatic qualification into the NCAA Doubles Championship as a 5-8 seed. The duo went 11-2 in dual matches this season, including a 7-0 mark in conference play. Ranked as high as No. 8 in the nation, they were named to the All-ACC first team in doubles.

On the women's side, UVa's Julia Adams and Mélodie Collard were named ITA Doubles All-Americans.

Adams and Collard, who finished the year ranked No. 6 in the ITA doubles rankings, advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA Doubles Championship. They finished the season with a record of 24-6 as a doubles team.