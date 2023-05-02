The University of Virginia athletics program had strong results in the latest Academic Progress Rate (APR) Institutional Report, which released by the NCAA on Tuesday.

Four UVa programs posted perfect multi-year rates of 1,000 while a total of 12 (of 23) teams had a perfect APR for the 2021-22 academic year.

According to the NCAA, the national four-year academic progress rate for the current report remained 984 from the previous year. Virginia’s multi-year average for its 23 programs during the current reporting period is 991.

For purposes of the report, indoor and outdoor track and field seasons are combined. Virginia’s men’s and women’s squash programs are not included in the report since they are not NCAA Championship-sponsored programs.

All 23 of Virginia's sports programs included in the report exceeded the required APR of 930. Four programs — women’s golf, women’s lacrosse and women’s softball and field hockey — posted perfect multi-year scores of 1,000 and 18 of 23 had a score of at least 990.

It marks the 13th time the UVa women’s golf team has been recognized for a perfect annual score of 1,000, the sixth time for women’s lacrosse, the third time for softball and the second time for field hockey.

The Virginia football program’s multi-year score of 983 matched its highest in the history of the APR program that dates back to the 2004-05 academic season. The UVa baseball team (994) had its best all-time mark, while wrestling (993) and women’s tennis (992) also equaled their previous best APR multi-year scores.

The 12 UVa teams with a perfect (1000) APR score for the 2020-21 academic year included baseball, men’s basketball, men’s cross country, men’s golf, men’s soccer, men’s tennis ,field hockey, women’s golf, women’s lacrosse, softball, women’s swimming and diving and women’s tennis.

ACC honors for Nunes

Virginia men's lacrosse goalie Matthew Nunes has been named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Week. The award marks Nunes’ fourth ACC weekly honor of his career and his first this season.

In wins over Lafayette and then-No. 1 Notre Dame, Nunes registered a 63.46 save percentage, including a 70.37 save percentage against the Irish. Nunes turned in a career-high 19 saves against Notre Dame and collected a game-high eight ground balls in UVa’s second win of the season over a No. 1 opponent. Nunes and the Virginia defense held Notre Dame to just eight goals, its lowest goal total in more than a year.

No. 2 Virginia (11-3) will find out its postseason fate on Sunday during the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Show, which will air at 9:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

NCAA invites

Several Virginia men's and women's tennis players received invitations to the NCAA Individual Championships, which will take place May 22-27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.

On the men's side, Chris Rodesch will be a 9-16 seed in the singles championship. Iñaki Montes and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg also earned at-large bids into the singles championship. Montes and Ryan Goetz earned the ACC's automatic qualification into the doubles championship as the top-ranked team in the ACC. They will be a 4-8 seed in the tournament.

On the women's side, Julia Adams earned at-large invitations to compete in both the NCAA singles and doubles championships. She will partner with Mélodie Collard in the doubles competition.

Natasha Subhash also earned an at-large invitation to the singles championship. Additionally, Subhash and Elaine Chervinsky are the first alternates for the doubles field and could earn a spot in the tournament based on withdrawals.

Women's hoops adds two staff members

Justin Westbrook has been named the Virginia women’s basketball team’s strength and conditioning coach and Kahree Peterson its director of multimedia and creative content.

Westbrook has been an assistant working for Virginia men’s basketball head strength and conditioning coach Mike Curtis since 2018 and worked with the women’s team for the latter part of the 2023 season.

In addition to his work at UVa, he also served as a strength and conditioning coach for Athletic Development and Performance Training (ADAPT) in Charlottesville from 2018 to 2022, coaching and facilitating strength and conditioning training sessions for athletes from middle school to professional athlete levels in private, small group, and team settings.

Peterson has spent the last three years working as a freelance videographer covering ACC and Big Ten teams as well as serving as the social media manager at LC Bird High School in Chesterfield. He has also worked as a content creator at Overtime, producing entertaining sports content for one of the largest independent online sports content providers.