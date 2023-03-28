Rick Lantz, who served as a defensive coordinator for the Virginia football program during the George Welsh era, died on Sunday. He was 85.

Lantz spent 43 years coaching football at the professional and collegiate level, with 30 of those years spent as the defensive coordinator. He was Virginia's defensive coordinator from 1991-2000 and guided some of the best defenses in program history.

Under Lantz's guidance, the Cavaliers led the nation in interceptions both in 1993 (22) and 1994 (27) and were the only Division I school to intercept at least 20 passes in each season from 1993 to 1996. Lantz's UVa defense led the nation in rushing defense in 1994, allowing an average of 63.6 yards rushing per game.

In addition to his time at Virginia, Lantz also had college coaching stops at Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Buffalo, Boston University, Miami and Navy. Lantz, who served four years in the United States Marine Corps, was the interim head coach for Navy during the last three games of the 2001 season. His first game as head coach was against Tulane on the 246th birthday of the Marine Corps.

Lantz also coached in the professional ranks with the New England Patriots (1981) as well as in NFL Europe from 2003-2007. In 2004, Lantz was named head coach of the Berlin Thunder and guided the team to the World Bowl Championship in his first season.

Lantz was an alumnus and football letter winner of Central Connecticut State University. He was elected to the CCSU Athletic Hall of Fame in May of 1999. A native of New Britain, Conn., he also is a member of the New Britain Sports Hall of Fame.

ACC honors

Several UVa athletes picked up weekly honors from the ACC on Tuesday.

Men's lacrosse attackman Connor Shellenberger and defenseman Cole Kastner were named the ACC’s Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, after leading the Cavaliers to a 15-10 win at No. 1 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Virginia junior Iñaki Montes was named the ACC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week after picking up a pair of conference victories on the top singles court last week. He won in straight sets against Ryan Fishback of Virginia Tech and Boston College’s Max Motlagh. On Sunday, he clinched UVa’s victory at No. 13 Harvard with a 6-4, 6-4 victory against No. 30 Harris Walker.

Three track and field athletes were honored. Conor Murphy was named men’s track performer of the week, while Margot Appleton was named women’s co-track performer of the week and Ashley Anumba was named women’s co-field performer of the week. All three Cavaliers rank in the nation’s top two in their events.

Honda Sport Award finalists

Virginia senior Kate Douglass and sophomore Gretchen Walsh were named 2023 Honda Award Finalists for Swimming & Diving on Tuesday.

Douglass and Walsh were key contributors to Virginia’s third consecutive NCAA championship, combining for five individual NCAA titles and four relay championships.

Douglass, the Class of 2022 Honda Award winner, is a two-time Honda Award nominee and two-time CSCAA and ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Year. The Pelham, N.Y., native, has won 15 NCAA titles and accumulated 28 All-America honors.

Walsh captured two individual championships (100 back, 100 free) and four relay championships at the 2023 NCAA Championship. The Nashville native is an 11-time NCAA champion and a two-time champion in the 100 free.

The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the CWSA for the past 47 years to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports and signifies “the best of the best in collegiate athletics”.

The winner of the sport award becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2023 Honda Cup.