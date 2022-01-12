UVa notebook: Former All-American Jim Bakhtiar dies at 88

Former Virginia football All-American Jamshid “Jim” Bakhtiar died on Sunday at the age of 88.

A native of Tehran, Iran, Bakhtiar came to the United States as an 11-year-old in 1946. He began playing football as a youngster growing up in Washington, D.C., first at Wilson High School and then at the Bullis School. Recruited to UVa by Harrison “Chief” Nesbit, Bahktiar starred as a fullback and linebacker during his college career from 1955-57.

Bahktiar finished his college career ranked first in ACC history in rushing (2,434 yards), rushing attempts (555) and most 100-yard games — all records that stood until 1968. He also posted the No. 2 and No. 3 top rushing seasons in ACC history (and three of top eight) and remained so until 1964. He was Virginia’s first three-time All-ACC selection, garnering second team honors in 1955 and first team accolades in 1956 and 1957.

Bakhtiar led the ACC in rushing as a senior in 1957 and earned first-team All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America and Look magazine. Following the conclusion of his college career, Bakhtiar played one year of professional football with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League.

After earning his medical degree from UVa in 1963, Bakhtiar returned to Iran in the 1970s to teach at the University of Isfahan. He also established the first psychiatric unit in a general hospital in Iran.

Several years after returning to his homeland, the Iranian revolution erupted as Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini came into power. One night in 1982, several of Khomeini’s men broke into Bakhtiar’s house and took him away. He was kept for a month and released.

Bakhtiar, his wife and three young children escaped Iran by riding horseback at night and hiding in caves during the day until they reached Turkey. From there Bakhtiar and his family returned to the United States.

Bakhtiar practiced psychiatry and resided in West Virginia before recently moving out to Albuquerque. He was a longtime UVa football season ticket holder.

Ordoñez, Swanson headline VaSID honorees

Diana Ordoñez was named Offensive Player of the Year and Steve Swanson was named Coach of the Year to headline the Cavaliers recognized by the Virginia Sports Information Directors on its annual women’s soccer all-state team, which was released on Wednesday.

Ordoñez also earned first-team honors in addition to Offensive Player of the Year. She was joined on the first team by midfielder Lia Godfrey and defender Talia Staude. Four Cavaliers earned second team honors with forwards Haley Hopkins and Alexa Spaanstra, defender Samar Guidry and goalkeeper Laurel Ivory being honored.

Ordoñez added VaSID Player of the Year honors after being named a first team All-America selection and the ACC Offensive Player of the Year. She led the Cavaliers in goals this season with 18 and was one of the top scorers in the nation — ranking first nationally in game-winning goals (8) and second nationally in goals scored.

Swanson was also named the ACC Coach of the Year after leading the Cavaliers to an 18-3-2 record and ascending to the top spot in the national rankings.

Baseball ceremony altered

The 2022 Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony and meet the team event has been moved to Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. and will now be a virtual event due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the school announced on Wednesday.

Because of the change, the virtual event will be open to the public and available to UVa fans at no charge.

Attendees will be part of the induction of the 2021 and 2022 Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame classes. Inductees include: RHP Connor Jones (2014-16), catcher Matt Thaiss (2014-16), OF Steve Bryant (1968-70), LHP Nathan Kirby (2013-15), RHP Branden Kline (2010-12), OF/1B Mike Papi (2012-14), RHP Josh Sborz (2013-15) and LHP Brandon Waddell (2013-15).

The interactive programming will include a celebration of newest Virginia Baseball hall of famers, remarks from head coach Brian O’Connor and a formal introduction of the 2022 Virginia baseball team. Fans can register to be a part of the event at https://wahoowa.net/22VirtualHOF.