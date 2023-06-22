Virginia outfielder Ethan O’Donnell has been named the 2023 NCAA Division I ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove team, the American Baseball Coaches Association announced Thursday.

The ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Awards are selected by ABCA coaches committees at each level of college baseball (NCAA Division I, II, II, NAIA, NJCAA) and have been awarded at the college level since 2007.

O’Donnell, a Highlands Ranch, Colo. native, is the just second Virginia baseball player ever to win a Gold Glove award. The other Wahoo to be named a Gold Glover is outfielder Jarrett Parker, who earned the honor in 2010.

O’Donnell, a Northwestern transfer, started every game for Virginia in center field this season and recorded 190 putouts. He committed just one error and had a team-best six outfield assists en route to being named a first-team All-ACC outfielder.

In addition to his stellar defensive season, O'Donnell also had a great year at the plate, batting .354 with 13 home runs, 57 RBI and 71 runs scored.

O'Donnell is joined on the Gold Glove team by catcher Grant Magill (Indiana State), first baseman Stephen Klein (Samford), second baseman Trayden Tamiya (Air Force), third baseman Sabin Ceballos (Oregon), shortstop Jim Jarvis (Alabama), pitcher Tanner Hall (Southern Miss) and outfielders Enrique Bradfield Jr. (Vanderbilt) and Dylan Crews (LSU).

Dabbs named ACC's top field performer

Virginia's Ethan Dabbs has been named the ACC Men’s Field Athlete of the Year, the conference announced Thursday. Dabbs becomes the eighth UVa athlete to be honored as an ACC performer of the year in men’s outdoor track & field.

Dabbs also was honored by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association as the southeast region’s men’s field athlete of the year, becoming the second straight UVa thrower to win both the ACC Field Performer of the Year award as well as the USTFCCCA Regional Field Athlete of the Year honor. Claudio Romero won both awards for the Cavaliers in 2022.

Dabbs won his fourth consecutive ACC title in the men’s javelin this season, becoming the first athlete to ever accomplish the feat. He also earned NCAA runner-up honors in the javelin for the second consecutive season and captured All-American accolades for the third time in his Cavalier career.

Roberts added to USA Softball staff

Virginia associate head coach/pitching coach Mike Roberts is joining the U.S. Women’s National Team coaching staff for the Japan All-Star Series this summer, USA Softball announced on Thursday.

Roberts will be one of three coaches joining the staff of head coach John Rittman (Clemson) that will help guide the United States in a three-game series against world No. 2 Japan. The other two coaches are Brian Kolze (Pacific head coach) and Chris Malveaux (Tennessee assistant coach).

The series with the Japanese team is to take place August 4-7, in Fukushima, Japan (Azuma Stadium), Iwakuni, Japan (Kizuma Stadium) and Yokohama, Japan (Yokohama Stadium).

The 16-player U.S. squad includes seven veterans from former Team USA rosters — four of which will make their debut on a Women's National Team roster after leading the Junior Women's National Team to gold at the 2021 U-18 WBSC World Championship.

Academic honors

Virginia’s Connor Shellenberger has been named the 2023 ACC Men’s Lacrosse Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year. Shellenberger shares the award with Duke’s Brennan O’Neill.

Shellenberger, a media studies major, is the fourth UVa men’s lacrosse player to earn the award since its inception in 2007. Ben Rubeor (2008), Danny Glading (2009) and Ryan Conrad (2019) also have won the award.

Including Shellenberger, a program-record 25 Virginia men’s lacrosse players earned All-ACC Academic Team honors. Cade Saustad and Petey LaSalla joined Owen Van Arsdale and Matt Moore as the program’s only four-time All-ACC Academic Team honorees.

The Virginia women’s lacrosse team placed 16 players on the All-ACC Academic Team. The Cavaliers honored were Jaime Biskup, Maggie Bostain, Courtlynne Caskin, Rachel Clark, Maureen Duffy, Nina Garfinkel, Mackenzie Hoeg, Ashlyn McGovern, Annika Meyer, Kate Miller, Taylor Mullen, Morgan Schwab, Kiki Shaw, Ashley Vernon, Devon Whitaker and Aubrey Williams.