Former University of Virginia standout Emily Sonnett has been named to the 23-player United States Women's National Team roster for the upcoming World Cup, U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski announced on Wednesday.

Sonnett is one of seven defenders on the U.S. roster, joining Alana Cook, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta and Kelley O’Hara. The U.S. defense will be missing former Virginia star Becky Sauerbrunn, who is out for the World Cup with a right foot injury.

This will be the second consecutive World Cup for Sonnett, who was part of the 2019 U.S. Women's National Team that won the World Cup in France. Since earning her first cap for the U.S. Women's National Team on October 25, 2015, Sonnett has made a total of 74 appearances for her country, tallying one goal and five assists.

In 2015, she saw the field four times for the U.S., including one start. In 2016, she earned eight caps and made four starts. After earning no caps in 2017, Sonnett returned to the national team in 2018, earning 14 caps while recording her first assist.

In 2019, Sonnett tallied two assists and eight starts across 14 caps while helping the U.S. win the World Cup, then in 2020 she made four starts and earned six caps.

Sonnett saw a lot of action with the national team in 2021, tallying 17 caps, seven starts and two assists. She earned two caps during the United States’ bronze medal run in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Last year, Sonnett scored her first goal for the United States while playing 365 minutes over six matches. So far this year, she has appeared in five matches for the national team.

During her time at UVa, Sonnett played in 97 games, including 89 starts. In 2015, Sonnett's senior season, she was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and ESPNW National Player of the Year. She currently plays professionally for OL Reign in the NWSL. Sonnett was acquired by the Seattle club via a trade with the Washington Spirit in January during the NWSL Draft.

The World Cup will run July 20-August 20 in various sites in Australia and New Zealand.

World Lacrosse Championships

Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany and former UVa players Zedd Williams, Ryan Conrad and Charlie Bertrand are competing in the World Lacrosse Championships, which began Wednesday and run through July 1 in San Diego.

Tiffany is the head coach of Haudenosaunee Nationals team (formerly Iroquois). He grew up near the Onondaga Nation reservation in central New York, where he was introduced to lacrosse.

Tiffany served as an assistant coach for the Haudenosaunee Nationals at the 2018 World Lacrosse Championships in Israel and helped the team earn a bronze medal. The Haudenosaunee Nationals' first game in the tournament is against England on Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Williams, who played both attack and midfield at UVa, will play for Tiffany with the Haudenosaunee Nationals, while Conrad and Bertrand are both playing for the top-seeded United States, which was scheduled to open the World Championships late Wednesday night against Canada.

The World Lacrosse Championships features 30 teams that are split into six pools of five, with the top five nations in the rankings (U.S., Canada, Haudenosaunee Nationals, Australia and England) in Pool A.

The top two pool A teams will advance directly to the quarterfinals, while the remaining three teams will join the top nine teams from pools B-F (five first-place finishers and four second-place finishers) in the first round of the playoffs on June 27 to determine the remaining teams in the quarterfinals, which kick off on June 28.

Academic honors

Virginia men’s tennis player Chris Rodesch has been named the 2023 ACC Men’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The honor was established in 2007 to be awarded annually to the top junior or senior student-athlete in their respective sports.

Rodesch, a foreign affairs major, was named the MVP of both the NCAA and ACC Tournaments after leading the Cavaliers to team titles in both events. Rodesch, who reached the semifinals of the NCAA Singles Championship, went 31-7 overall in singles, including an 18-1 record at the No. 1 spot.

Rodesch also was named to the All-ACC Academic Team, where he was joined by UVa teammates Måns Dahlberg, Ryan Goetz, Alexander Kiefer, Iñaki Montes, Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and William Woodall.

The entire starting lineup for the Virginia women’s tennis team also was named to the All-ACC Academic Team.

Natasha Subhash was named to the team for the third time in her career, while Elaine Chervinsky earned her second-straight accolade. Julia Adams, Mélodie Collard, Hibah Shaikh, Annabelle Xu and Sara Ziodato were also named to the team.