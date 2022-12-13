UVa notebook: Douglass wins gold, Walsh silver at FINA Short Course World Championships

Virginia senior Kate Douglass and junior Alex Walsh became the first two American women to swim under 2:04.00 in the 200-meter individual medley as they won gold and silver, respectively, at the FINA Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday.

The Cavalier duo became the second and third fastest swimmers in the event in history with their swims and added to their World Championship medal collections.

Douglass won her first individual gold medal with an American record time of 2:02.12 in the 200m IM. It was the second-fastest time ever in short course swimming for the event, just behind the world record (2:01.86) set by Katinka Hosszu (Hungary) in 2014. It is Douglass' third short course worlds gold medal. She also won two relay golds in 2021.

Douglass also captured a silver medal during the first night of competition, swimming the fastest leg of the American record-setting 4x100m freestyle relay. The Pelham, N.Y., native swam the second leg of the relay that finished in 3:26.29, just .86 behind the world record swim by Australia in 3:25.43.

Walsh won silver in the 200m IM finishing in a time of 2:03.37 to become the third-fastest swimmer in the event. It was the first short course worlds appearance for Walsh, who won gold in the 200 IM at the World Championships in June (2022).

UVa alum Leah Smith won a bronze medal in the 400-meter freestyle, finishing with a time of 4:01.13.

McDonough, Mendez-Trendler named All-Americans

Virginia field hockey players Annie McDonough and Daniela Mendez-Trendler were named to the NFHCA Division I All-America team on Tuesday. McDonough was named to the first team, while Mendez-Trendler earned third-team honors.

McDonough was an All-ACC first-team honoree this season after being named to the second team last year. She scored two of her three goals this season in the ACC Tournament, including scoring the first goal in the game against Wake Forest and assisting on the overtime game-winner. She played in 97 games in her UVa career, making 96 starts with 15 goals and 21 assists.

Mendez-Trendler tallied 19 points this season on eight goals and three assists. She was named first team All-ACC as well as earning a weekly honor from the conference and was named the Synapse Sports National Rookie of the Week.

Turner inks pro contract

Virginia outside hitter Grace Turner has signed a professional contract with Club Regatas Lima. The club, which is based in Lima, Peru, is part the Volleyball Superior National League.

“I could not be more excited to start my professional career with Regatas Lima,” said Turner. “This has been something I have dreamed about since I was a kid. To know that my Virginia Volleyball family has helped me grow and learn in the sport and helped me achieve this goal is beyond humbling. I cannot wait to get started.”

Turner is set to begin training with the club at the end of December. In 2022, Turner was named a second-team All-ACC recipient, marking Virginia’s first all-conference selection since 2016. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Turner led the team and is currently eighth in the ACC in kills per set (3.45) and points per set (4.11).

She also led the Cavaliers and is sixth in the league in aces per set (0.38). Turner finished the season with 397 total kills, the most by a UVa player in a single season since 2016, and also served up 44 aces on the season, the most by a Cavalier since 2013.

Battista earns title in Cleveland

Michael Battista claimed the title at 197 pounds to lead a group of three Virginia wrestlers in competition at the Cleveland State Open over the weekend.

Battista went undefeated with a 4-0 record that included a pair of decisions by a comfortable margin to start the day before grinding out a 7-6 decision over sixth-year wrestler Anthony Perrine of host Cleveland State and a 7-5 decision over Evan Bates of Northwestern to claim the title.

It was the second title of the season for Battista, who also won the Mountaineer Invitational. Battista also placed at the Southeast Open to start the year.