UVa notebook: Diana Ordoñez selected by Courage in NWSL Draft

Virginia forward Diana Ordoñez was chosen by the North Carolina Courage with the sixth overall pick in the National Women’s Soccer League Draft on Saturday.
With Ordoñez's selection, Virginia has now had 19 players taken in the NWSL Draft in the 10-year history of the event. Ordoñez joins fellow Virginia players Caroline Miller, Molly Menchel, Annie Steinlage, Shasta Fisher, Morgan Brian, Danielle Colaprico, Emily Sonnett, Makenzy Doniak, Brittany Ratcliffe, Alexis Shaffer, Kristen McNabb, Veronica Latsko, Betsy Brandon, Courtney Petersen, Phoebe McClernon, Zoe Morse, Alissa Gorzak and Taryn Torres as NWSL Draft selections.
Virginia has had at least one player selected in every NWSL Draft.
“I am so grateful for my time at UVa and how much I developed thanks to the amazing coaching staff and my incredibly talented teammates," Ordoñez said in a release. "I can’t thank God enough for this opportunity. I feel so blessed to get to live out my dream surrounded by my family and friends. I’d like to give a big thank you to the coaching staff at the Courage for picking me and getting my professional career started. I’m so excited for what the future holds.”
Ordoñez, who was the ACC Offensive Player of the Year this past season, finished the season with 18 goals and 39 points, leading Virginia and the ACC in both categories.
Of her 18 goals this season, eight of them were game winners, which is the most in a single season in Virginia history and led the nation this year. This included game-winning goals against then No. 2 Duke, at No. 12 West Virginia, No. 24 Clemson and Milwaukee, and pushed her to 15 game-winning goals in her three-year career, tying for fifth in program history at UVa.
Douglass wins silver
Virginia junior swimmer Kate Douglass won her second silver medal and third overall medal at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.
Douglass swam the butterfly leg of the mixed 4x50 medley relay in Saturday’s prelims. She helped pace Team USA to the top seed heading into the finals with a time of 1:37.74. Team USA finished second in the finals to the Netherlands with a time of 1:37.04 to take home sliver.
UVa freshman Emma Weyant made the 800-meter freestyle final on Saturday. She finished seventh overall with a time of 8:20.13, improving on her 8:20.65 in prelims on Friday.
Weyant and Paige Madden are slated to compete in the 400-meter freestyle on Sunday and Douglass is set to race in the 200-meter individual medley on Monday.