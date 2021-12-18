UVa notebook: Diana Ordoñez selected by Courage in NWSL Draft

“I am so grateful for my time at UVa and how much I developed thanks to the amazing coaching staff and my incredibly talented teammates," Ordoñez said in a release. "I can’t thank God enough for this opportunity. I feel so blessed to get to live out my dream surrounded by my family and friends. I’d like to give a big thank you to the coaching staff at the Courage for picking me and getting my professional career started. I’m so excited for what the future holds.”