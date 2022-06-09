UVa notebook: Dabbs takes silver in javelin in NCAA meet

Virginia’s Ethan Dabbs placed second in the javelin, while Yasin Sado picked up second team All-American honors for the first time in his career in the 3,000-meter steeplechase during the opening night of the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.

Dabbs sat in third place after his first three throws. In the finals, the senior vaulted into second with his first of the additional three attempts. Looking to best the leading mark from Penn’s Mark Minichello (81.17m/266’3”), Dabbs let go of his best throw of the competition but fell just short of the title at 79.68 meters (261’5”).

Sado made his NCAA Championships debut in the 3,000-meter steeplechase as he entered the semifinals with a seed time that ranks as the second-fastest in UVa history (8:33.39). Sado’s 14th place finish earned him second team All-American honors.

Gelof named Academic All-American

Virginia baseball player Jake Gelof was selected as a member of the 2021-22 Division I Academic All-America first team by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). Gelof, a media studies major, is the seventh Cavalier in program history to garner Academic All-America honors and the fourth to be listed on the first team.

Navarro named ACC Player of the Year

Virginia sophomore Emma Navarro was named the 2022 ACC Women’s Tennis Player of the Year on Thursday, become the first player in program history to earn the honor. Navarro also was named to the All-ACC first team along with Natasha Subhash, who earned second-team honors and Elaine Chervinsky, who was named to the third team.

Women’s soccer schedule announced

The Virginia women’s soccer team’s 2022 schedule features 12 home games at Klöckner Stadium, including five games against ACC opponents.

The Cavaliers open the season with seven-of-eight nonconference games at home, beginning with George Mason (Aug. 18) and Loyola Marymount (Aug. 21) before playing the lone nonconference game on the road at Georgetown (Aug. 25). Virginia then hosts Fairleigh Dickinson (Aug. 28), JMU (Sept. 1), Memphis (Sept. 4), Oregon State (Sept. 8) and VCU (Sept. 11).

In ACC play, the Cavaliers will play games at North Carolina (Sept. 17), Notre Dame (Sept. 22), Duke (Sept. 30), Virginia Tech (Oct. 14) and Miami (Oct. 27). Virginia will host ACC foes Louisville (Sept. 25), Florida State (Oct. 6), Syracuse (Oct. 9), Wake Forest (Oct. 20) and N.C. State (Oct. 23).