UVa notebook: Cavaliers unveil 2022-23 golf schedules

Virginia released the 2022-23 schedules for its men’s and women’s golf teams on Monday.

The UVa men will play 10 regular-season team events, including a trip to Puerto Rico and will host the second annual Lewis Chitengwa Memorial in April at Birdwood Golf Course, while the Cavaliers’ women’s team currently has eight regular-season team events on its slate.

The men’s fall season includes four events, beginning on Sept. 12 at the two-day Streamsong Invitational in Bowling Green, Fla. UVa then makes a visit to fabled Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio for the Inverness Collegiate on Sept. 26-27.

The Hoos will compete at the Maidstone Invitational at Maidstone Golf Club in East Hampton, N.Y. on Oct. 3-4, then play in the Golf Club of Georgia Invitational in Alpharetta, Ga. Oct. 22-23 to wrap up the fall season.

The UVa women open their fall season at the Annika Intercollegiate at Royal Golf Club in Minneapolis on Sept. 11-14, then compete in the Mercedes Benz Intercollegiate at Cherokee Country Club in Knoxville, Tenn.

Virginia returns to the Windy City Collegiate Classic on Oct. 3-4 at Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Ill. The team wraps up the fall at the Stanford Intercollegiate on Oct. 21-23 at the Stanford Golf Club.

The first men’s spring team event is the Dorado Beach Invitational on Feb. 26-28 at TPC Dorado in Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico. It is UVa’s first international trip since the 2007-08 season.

Virginia heads to Pinehurst on March 6-7 for the Pinehurst Intercollegiate at the legendary Pinehurst No. 2 course. The Cavaliers will play at the General Hackler in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on March 13-14 at the Dunes Club, the Linger Longer Invitational on March 19-21 at Reynolds Plantation’s Great Waters course in Greensboro, Ga., and the Augusta-Haskins Invitational at Forest Heights Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

The Cavaliers will be the reigning champions for their second-annual Lewis Chitengwa Memorial that takes place April 10-11 at Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville to wrap-up the regular season.

The UVa women will open spring play at the Guadalajara Country Club Collegiate Invitational in Guadalajara, Mexico on Feb. 5-6. Virginia won the inaugural event in 2019 in the team’s final tournament before the pandemic shut down the remainder of the season.

The Cavaliers will then compete in the Darius Rucker Invitational at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head Island, S.C. on Feb. 27-March 1. UVa will play at Georgia’s Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic on March 24-26.

The Cavaliers wrap up the regular season with a trip to N.C. State’s Wolfpack Match Play event at Lonnie Poole Golf Club in Raleigh on April 3-4.

Dipper named women’s lacrosse assistant

Brittany Dipper is joining the Virginia women’s lacrosse program as an assistant coach, the school announced on Monday. Dipper joins the Cavaliers after spending three seasons at Boston University, including the 2022 season as the associate head coach.

“I am excited to bring Brittany to Charlottesville, to our athletic department and to our women’s lacrosse team,” Virginia head coach Julie Myers said in a statement. “Brittany has made each team she has been a part of better, whether she was coaching or playing. She brings experience, knowledge, talent and a championship mindset with her that has been contagious at each of her stops prior to UVa.”

Dipper aided BU to its best season since 2011 with an 11-7 record during the 2019 campaign, which included a 6-3 mark in Patriot League games. Primarily working with the defense, Dipper helped to coach Tonianne Magnelli to IWLCA All-Northeast honors while four Terriers were named to the All-Patriot League Team.

Dipper arrived in Boston after spending the previous four years at Elon, including serving the 2017 season as associate head coach. During her four seasons at Elon, Dipper aided the Phoenix to a 35-33 record, highlighted by a program-best 13-7 mark in 2017 as Elon made its first NCAA Tournament in just its fourth season as a varsity sport.

Guidry, Rouse for U.S.

Virginia defenders Samar Guidry and Laney Rouse have been named to the 21-player roster for the United States in the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup, which will take place in Costa Rica from Aug. 10-28. United States head coach Tracey Kevins and U.S. Soccer announced the roster on Monday.

Kevins named the final World Cup roster following a dominant title-winning run at the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship, which was held last March in the Dominican Republic, and five additional international matches in May and June.

Guidry and Rouse were both members of the U.S. squad that competed in the Dominican Republic back in March. Guidry also competed for the United States in the 2018 U-17 Women’s World Cup and has been a part of the U-19 Youth National Team. She was also part of the 2020 U-20 Youth National Team. Rouse has been a member of U.S. Soccer Youth National teams at the U-14, U-16, U-19 and U-20 stages.