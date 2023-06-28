The Virginia volleyball team released its schedule for the 2023 season this week and it includes a season-opening tournament and 15 home matches at Memorial Gymnasium.

UVa will open the season by hosting the Cavalier Classic, a four-team tournament that begins on Aug. 25. The Hoos will take on Rider, while Rutgers and North Carolina A&T will meet in the other first-round matchup. The winners will meet in the tournament final on Aug. 26.

The following weekend, Virginia travels to New York for Columbia’s Big Apple Tournament, where the Cavaliers will face Quinnipiac (Sept. 1) and Columbia (Sept. 2).

After hosting Old Dominion on Sept. 5 , the Cavaliers will compete in the DMV Invitational, where they will take on Howard (Sept. 8) in Washington, D.C. and Coastal Carolina (Sept. 9) and UMBC (Sept. 10) in Baltimore.

Virginia will then host its second four-team tournament of the season, the Jefferson Cup, on Sept. 15-16. The Cavaliers face Norfolk State on Sept. 15, then take on either George Washington or Wofford on Sept. 16. UVa wraps up its non-conference slate with a home match against American on Sept. 17.

The Cavaliers open ACC play with a two-game road trip to face North Carolina (Sept. 22) and Duke (Sept. 24). UVa’s other ACC road matchups are Notre Dame (Oct. 13), Louisville (Oct. 15), Pittsburgh (Oct. 18), N.C. State (Oct. 22), Miami (Nov. 3), Florida State (Nov. 5) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 25).

The Hoos’ conference home games will come against Syracuse (Sept. 29), Boston College (Oct. 1), Clemson (Oct. 6), Georgia Tech (Oct. 8), Wake Forest (Oct. 27), Virginia Tech (Oct. 29), Notre Dame (Nov. 12), Duke (Nov. 17) and N.C. State (Nov. 22).

Another title for Douglass

Kate Douglass swam to an impressive victory in the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. national championships on Tuesday night in Indianapolis. Douglass touched the wall first in time of 52.57 to automatically qualify for next month’s World Aquatic Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

UVa rising junior Gretchen Walsh also will be heading to Japan after finishing third in the 100-meter freestyle to secure a spot on the U.S. relay teams with her personal-best time of 53.14. Rising senior Maxine Parker will also join Team USA’s relay squad in Japan after placing sixth in the 100 free in 53.51.

Golfers honored

Virginia freshman Ben James has been named Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) Golfer of the Year and Rookie of the Year, while Cavaliers head coach Bowen Sargent was named Coach of the Year.

James finished his first season at Virginia by earning first-team All-America honors from both Golfweek and Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). In 13 tournaments, he posted a school-record stroke average of 69.0 for 40 rounds of play and earned 11 top-six finishes.

Sargent, who is now the most honored coach in VaSID men’s golf history with seven Coach of the Year honors, led the Cavaliers to their most successful season in program history in 2022-23. Virginia reached the quarterfinals of match play at the NCAA Men’s Golf National Championship and picked up wins at the season-opening Streamsong Invitational and the Hamptons Intercollegiate.

The UVa women’s golf team also swept the top VaSID honors, with Amanda Sambach being named Golfer of the Year and head coach Ria Scott earning Coach of the Year honors.

Sambach broke her own school scoring record with a 71.31 mark this season and earned three individual victories, including medalist honors at the NCAA Westfield Regional.

Scott earned her third career VaSID Coach of the Year honor after leading Virginia to its 17th straight postseason berth.

Scholar Athlete of the Year

Virginia track and field athlete Ethan Dabbs has been named the ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year. Dabbs, who is the only person to ever to win four consecutive ACC men’s javelin titles, becomes the second-ever Cavalier to win the award following the men’s outdoor track & field season, joining Filip Mihaljevic (2017).

Camp invites

UVa rowers Lauren Benedict and Eva Frohnhofer have been invited to attend USRowing’s Under 23 National Team selection camps in Oklahoma City this summer. Athletes selected through the camps will represent Team USA at the World Rowing Under 23 Championships, which take place July 19-23 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

Benedict will compete in the U23 Women’s Sculling Camp at the Oklahoma City High Performance Center, while Frohnhofer will participate in the U23 Women’s Sweep Selection Camp.

The selection camps began earlier this month and run through July 7.