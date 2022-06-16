UVa notebook: Cavaliers release 2022 men's soccer schedule

The Virginia men’s soccer team unveiled its schedule for the upcoming fall season on Wednesday.

The 16-game slate features 11 home games, starting with the season opener on Aug. 25 against Xavier at Klöckner Stadium.

Along with the Muskateers, UVa will host Rider (Aug. 29), James Madison (Sept. 1), LaSalle (Sept. 13), American (Sept. 20), Denver (Oct. 4) and Hofstra (Oct. 18) in nonconference action. The Cavaliers’ eight-game ACC schedule includes home dates against Virginia Tech (Sept. 9), Notre Dame (Sept. 16), Duke (Oct. 7) and Wake Forest (Oct. 22).

Virginia will travel to Syracuse (Sept. 24), Pitt (Sept. 30), Clemson (Oct. 15) and North Carolina (Oct. 28) and play a neutral site game against Maryland at Audi Field in Washington D.C., on Monday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.

UVa will host two exhibition matches against Charlotte (Aug. 13) and Bowling Green (Aug. 20) at Klöckner Stadium prior to the start of the regular season.

More All-American accolades

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association listed Virginia third baseman Jake Gelof (third team), outfielder Alex Tappen (third team) and two-way standout Devin Ortiz on its annual All-America Team.

Perfect Game included Gelof as a second team All-American and named first years Casey Saucke (first team) and Griff O’Ferrall (second team) to its Freshman All-America squad.

The three selections on the NCBWA All-America team matches the UVa school record previously achieved in 2010, 2011 and 2016. A total of six Cavaliers have earned either All-America or Freshman All-America honors from various publications thus far. Three more All-America teams (D1Baseball.com, Baseball America and ABCA) are scheduled to be released in the near future.

Wrestling adds graduate transfer

Neil Antrassian has joined the Virginia wrestling program as a graduate transfer, the school announced on Thursday. Antrassian joins the Cavaliers after a four-year career at Penn and is coming off a season that saw him earn All-Ivy honorable mention honors at 184 pounds.

He went 16-11 on the season with a 7-2 mark in duals through his nine starts. Antrassian took a fifth-place finish at the EIWA Championships and was named an alternate to the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Romero, Maric earn regional awards

Virginia’s Claudio Romero and Martin Maric have been honored by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association as the Men’s Southeast Regional Field Athlete of the Year and the Men’s Southeast Regional Assistant Coach of the Year, the USTFCCCA announced Thursday.

Romero earned the award for the second consecutive season after winning the NCAA discus title. Romero went undefeated in the event in 2022, racking up a total of nine wins in the event.

Maric received the honor for the second time in his tenure at Virginia. He also won it in 2015. In addition to Romero’s season in the discus, Maric oversaw an impressive comeback campaign from Ethan Dabbs in the javelin. The Pennsylvania native underwent Tommy John surgery over the summer and bounced back, throwing past the 80-meter mark on two separate occasions while claiming his third straight ACC title as well as All-American status with a runner-up performance at the NCAA Championships.

Spaanstra, Torres to play for U.S.

Virginia forward Alexa Spaanstra and recent alum Taryn Torres have been named to the roster for the U.S. U-23 Women’s Youth National Team.

Spaanstra, who is entering her fifth season with the Cavaliers this fall, was one of six forwards named to the roster. Torres, who completed her career with the Cavaliers this past fall, currently plays professionally for NJ/NY Gotham FC in the National Women’s Soccer League and is one of eight midfielders named to the roster.

The 21-player roster will travel to Sweden to compete in friendlies against India and the hosts in the Women’s U-23 Three-Nations Tournament. It is the first international competition for the squad since the fall of 2019.