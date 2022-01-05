UVa notebook: Cavaliers release 2022 lacrosse schedules

“We are really looking forward to getting the 2022 season started,” Virginia coach Julie Myers said. “We have scheduled some of the top teams in the country in nonconference action, along with the always tough ACC slate, which adds Pitt for its inaugural season. Of our 16 games, eight will be against NCAA Championship teams from last season. It will be a great challenge for us and we are excited to host 11 games at Klöckner.”

The Cavaliers open 2022 on the road at Elon on Feb. 11 before hosting the rest of their February games at Klöckner Stadium. UVa’s home slate begins with California on Feb. 13 and also includes tilts with Maryland (Feb. 18), Princeton (Feb. 20), Boston College (Feb. 23), Stanford (Feb. 27), Richmond (March 9), Syracuse (March 12), Pitt (March 18), James Madison (March 20), VCU (April 6) and North Carolina (April 14).

Along with the season opener, Virginia’s road games include Notre Dame (March 6), Louisville (March 26), Duke (April 2) and Virginia Tech (April 21).

Women's hoops game postponed

The Virginia women's basketball team's COVID-19 pause will be lasting a little longer.