UVa notebook: Cavaliers reach funding goal for Football Operations Center

The University of Virginia has reached its funding goal for its new Football Operations Center.

During a recent Board of Visitors meeting, UVa President Jim Ryan announced a $5 million anonymous gift toward the new facility, which completed the funding for the $80 million project that saw its groundbreaking that same day (June 2).

“I would like to thank the anonymous donors who got us over the goal line with this gift for the Football Operations Center, along with many other supporters who have made valuable contributions to our athletics programs,” Ryan said.

The Football Operations Center, which is scheduled to open in the spring of 2024, will include a locker room, strength and conditioning space, nutrition spaces, meeting rooms, coaches’ offices, video operations and sports medicine areas for treatment and recovery.

“This was an amazing gift and its timing allowed us to complete the fundraising phase for the Football Operations Center,” Virginia athletics director Carla Williams said in a statement. “While the donors wish to remain anonymous, it is important for us to acknowledge how grateful we are for their generosity."

Deaviz finishes fourth in shot put

Maria Deaviz made UVa history in the shot put at Hayward Field on Thursday night.

The sophomore entered a loaded field of shot putters with a seed mark of 17.32 meters, which stood as a school record at the beginning of the day. That record fell with Deaviz’ first throw of the day as she shattered the mark reaching 17.97 meters (58’11.5”).

On the NCAA’s biggest stage, Deaviz was not shaken by the moment. In fact, her performance reached a new level entirely as she surpassed her previous best on four out of her six total attempts (17.97m, 17.96m, 17.57m, 17.91m).

The sophomore placed fourth in the event, becoming the first-ever female Cavalier to claim first team All-American honors in the shot put. Deaviz was only bested by three throwers who all surpassed 18 meters. Ohio State’s Adelaide Aquilla won the event with a collegiate record 19.64-meter throw.

In other action, Helena Lindsay made her NCAA Championships debut, competing in the semifinals of the 3,000-meter steeplechase, where she became just the fourth Cavalier to compete in the event at the NCAA meet. Lindsay clocked a time of 10:14.78 to place 19th.

Jada Seaman placed 23rd overall in the 200 meters with a time of 23.94.