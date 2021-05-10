UVa notebook: Cavaliers in seventh at Columbus Regional

Virginia’s athletic programs were exceptional over the weekend.
Both tennis programs advanced to the Sweet 16 and the women’s soccer team punched its ticket to the College Cup. Late Sunday night, both of the Cavaliers' lacrosse programs learned their NCAA Tournament draws.
The busy spring continues this week, and it begins with the women’s golf program’s NCAA Regional.
UVa’s women’s golf team is in a tie for seventh place among 18 teams after the first day of the NCAA’s Columbus Regional. Two rounds remain in the event, with the top six teams advancing to the 24-team NCAA Championships later this month.
As a team, UVa shot eight-over par. Oklahoma leads the field with a team total of two-under par. The Cavaliers are just five strokes back of sixth place, and they’ll have 36 holes to erase the deficit and put themselves in position to advance.
Sophomore Virginia Bossi led UVa with a one-under-par round of 71. Senior Beth Lillie shot even, and junior Riley Smith shot two-over par. Sophomore Celeste Valinho and freshman Jennifer Cleary had tougher days. Valinho made two double bogeys in her first four holes, but rallied over the final 14 and ultimately shot 79. Cleary shot an 81, although her score didn’t count as only the top four scores count toward each team’s daily total.
The Cavaliers are well within striking distance with 36 holes left.
Women’s basketball adds transfer guard
The Virginia women’s basketball program struggled mightily with turnovers during its shortened 2020-21 season. The Cavaliers' latest transfer addition should help with that.
Corina Carter, a transfer from New Mexico, will join the Wahoos for the upcoming season. The 5-foot-6 guard tallied 48 assists to 21 turnovers in 19 games for the Lobos in 2020. She played two seasons for New Mexico, giving her a possible three seasons of eligibility for the Wahoos.
As a team, UVa’s inexperienced guards committed 100 turnovers in just five games last season. They tallied just 50 assists.
Carter is a proven ball handler who played in 50 games over two seasons with New Mexico. She’s experienced and talented, and she also shot 35% from 3-point range last season. Carter gives the Cavaliers a potential starting option at point guard as they assess their roster going into next season.
Head coach Tina Thompson added two other transfers earlier this offseason. Eleah Parker, a forward from Penn, and McKenna Dale, a guard from Brown. Both joined the team as graduate transfers. Parker is a stellar post presence, while Dale offers shooting and defense at the guard spot.
For a team that struggled with inexperience and a lack of depth in 2020, the three players join Virginia having played a combined 184 collegiate games.
Track’Ville Talks
Virginia’s track & field program will host its third session of “Track’Ville Talks: Outside the Oval” on Tuesday at 7 p.m. UVa fans and running enthusiasts are encouraged to register for the virtual event.
UVa student-athletes competing at this week’s ACC Championships will be included in the discussion, as will three former Virginia track & field athletes. Kent Merritt (sprints), Dana Boone (long jump and triple jump) and Inge Jorgensen (javelin) all won ACC championships, and they’ll join the Zoom to discuss their post-UVa lives as well as competing in college.
Athletics director Carla Williams will discuss “UVa groundbreakers” alongside Olympian Margaret Groos during a segment as well.
The event is scheduled to last 90 minutes. Those interested in participating can register at http://wahoowa.net/TRACKVILLE3.