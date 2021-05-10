UVa notebook: Cavaliers in seventh at Columbus Regional

Virginia’s athletic programs were exceptional over the weekend.

Both tennis programs advanced to the Sweet 16 and the women’s soccer team punched its ticket to the College Cup. Late Sunday night, both of the Cavaliers' lacrosse programs learned their NCAA Tournament draws.

The busy spring continues this week, and it begins with the women’s golf program’s NCAA Regional.

UVa’s women’s golf team is in a tie for seventh place among 18 teams after the first day of the NCAA’s Columbus Regional. Two rounds remain in the event, with the top six teams advancing to the 24-team NCAA Championships later this month.

As a team, UVa shot eight-over par. Oklahoma leads the field with a team total of two-under par. The Cavaliers are just five strokes back of sixth place, and they’ll have 36 holes to erase the deficit and put themselves in position to advance.