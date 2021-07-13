UVa notebook: Cavaliers hire Roberts to be softball pitching coach

The Virginia softball program has hired Mike Roberts to be its associate head coach and pitching coach, the school announced on Tuesday.

Roberts heads to Charlottesville after spending the past three seasons as the associate head coach and pitching and infield coach at Louisiana. During Roberts' time on the staff, the Ragin’ Cajuns won back-to-back Sun Belt championships and reached two NCAA regional finals.

“We are beyond excited that Mike is making his way to Charlottesville,” Virginia head coach Joanna Hardin said in a release announcing Roberts' hire. “Based on his resume and proven success, it comes as no surprise that he was heavily sought after."

Roberts' success speaks for itself. He helped lead both Oregon (2014) and Washington (2017) to the semifinals at the Women’s College World Series and has coached multiple All-American pitchers, including including Summer Ellyson (Louisiana), Taran Alvelo (Washington) and Cheridan Hawkins (Oregon).

Roberts also has served as an assistant coach with both the U.S. Women’s National Team and the New Zealand Women’s National Team.