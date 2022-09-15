UVa notebook: Cavaliers announces fall baseball schedule

The Virginia baseball program unveiled its fall baseball schedule on Thursday.

The Cavaliers will play nine games as part of its annual Orange and Blue World Series this fall, beginning on Oct. 3. Additionally, the Cavaliers will play a pair of exhibition games, including a home contest against Maryland on Oct. 22.

The Orange and Blue World Series will feature three, three-game series beginning on Monday, Oct. 3. Game 2 will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 4, followed by Game 3 on Thursday, Oct. 6. UVa will play four games the following week — Tuesday, Oct. 11, Thursday, Oct. 13, Friday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 16 — before wrapping up with games on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and Tuesday, Oct. 25.

In addition to the Orange & Blue World Series, the Cavaliers will play Maryland at Disharoon Park on Saturday, Oct. 22 and travel to Greenville on Oct. 29 to take on East Carolina.

Admission to any of Virginia’s fall competitions at Disharoon Park is free. All fall practices are closed to the public. Game times will be announced at a later date.

Busy weekend ahead

This weekend will be a busy one for the UVa athletic department. In addition to Saturday's home football game with Old Dominion, here is a look at some of the events the Cavaliers are scheduled to compete in.

■ The No. 9 Virginia field hockey team (3-2, 0-0 ACC) opens conference play at No. 21 Boston College (2-4, 0-0 ACC) on Friday at 4 p.m. in Newton, Mass. The match will stream online on ACC Network Extra.

■ The UVa volleyball team continues its eight-match homestand this weekend when it hosts East Carolina (12:30 p.m.) and Mercer (7:30 p.m.) on Friday and Maryland (3 p.m.) on Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium. The Cavaliers (6-2) are off to their best start through eight matches since 2014. Admission to all Virginia volleyball regular-season matches and all neutral-site matches in Memorial Gymnasium this weekend is free to the public.

■ The Cavaliers' women’s tennis team opens the fall portion of its schedule by hosting the Wahoowa Invitational tournament Friday through Sunday at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

Players from Virginia, Old Dominion, West Virginia, N.C. State, Illinois, Auburn, LSU and Princeton will be competing as individuals in singles and doubles matches. There will be three waves of matches each day. On Friday and Saturday, matches will begin at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. On Sunday, the matches will start at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Virginia players will be in action in the 4 p.m. session on Friday, 1 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday. Admission is free.

■ The UVa men’s and women’s cross country programs are set to host the Virginia Invitational on Friday at Panorama Farms. The men’s 6k race will start at 9:30 a.m. followed by the women’s 5k at 10:15 a.m. The Virginia Invitational will be the first of two regular season meets the Cavaliers will host at Panorama Farms this season. The course will also serve as the setting for the 2022 ACC Cross Country Championships as well as the site of the 2023 NCAA Cross Country Championships.

■ Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team will be competing as individuals at the Southern Intercollegiate, which runs Friday-Sunday in Athens, Ga.

Juniors Iñaki Montes, Chris Rodesch, Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and Alexander Kiefer as well as freshman Ty Switzer and grad student Ryan Goetz will be competing as individuals. They will be taking on players from Georgia, Texas and USC in the tournament, teams that finished the season ranked No. 11-13 in the final ITA team rankings.

The Cavalier players will compete at 10 a.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Lemke named assistant coach for throws

Virginia Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Vin Lananna announced on Thursday that Steve Lemke is the newest addition to his coaching staff working with the men’s and women’s throwers.

Lemke comes to Virginia with one of the top resumes in the country having coached athletes to 13 individual NCAA championships over the course of his career as well as 15 Olympics appearances and one Olympic gold medalist.

Lemke replaces Martin Maric, who departs after 10 seasons on the Virginia staff.

"Our group of accomplished throwers deserved a special coach,” Lananna said. “In Steve Lemke, we have identified a proven winner with tremendous integrity, extensive experience and flawless technical knowledge. We are pleased to welcome him and his wife, Greder to our community.”

Lemke spent his last 15 seasons in coaching at Florida as the associate head coach for throws. Over the course of his tenure at Florida, which began in 2006, the Gator women won seven individual NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships in throwing events — the third most by any Division I program in that span. Florida’s five indoor and outdoor national shot put titles were tied for the national lead during his tenure with the team as well.

“I am very excited to join the staff at Virginia, I want to thank Coach Lananna and Carla Williams for having faith in me and giving me this opportunity,” Lemke said. “I am thrilled about Vin’s vision for the Virginia track and field program, and I can’t wait to get started.”

UVa announces rowing co-captains

Tahne Badenhorst and Larkin Brown have been named co-captains of the 2022-23 Virginia rowing team, head coach Kevin Sauer announced Thursday.

Sauer also announced Kate Kelly (3rd year), Sky Dahl (2nd year), Riley Richardson (1st year) and Cillian Mullen (1st year) as class leaders.

“Tahne and Larkin, through their hard work and attitudes, have established themselves as fantastic teammates and in concert with the class reps, will be great leaders for our team.” Sauer said.