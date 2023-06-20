The Virginia men's and women’s soccer programs unveiled their schedules for the 2023 season on Tuesday and both teams will face plenty of challenges this fall.

The UVa men's schedule includes matchups with seven teams that played in the NCAA Tournament last season (Maryland, Duke, Louisville, Hofstra, Pittsburgh, High Point and North Carolina), while the women's slate features eight matchups with 2022 NCAA Tournament teams (Duke, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Radford, West Virginia and N.C. State).

“We can’t wait to get back on the field this fall,” Virginia men's soccer coach George Gelnovatch said. “The schedule is tough, and we will face incredibly talented opponents on a weekly basis, but we are really excited about an excellent group of guys in our locker room who are up for the challenge.”

The UVa men will open the regular season with four consecutive home games against non-conference opponents. The season kicks off on Aug. 24 against Iona. The Hoos then host Loyola Marymount (Aug. 27), George Mason (Aug. 31) and Maryland (Sept. 4) before opening ACC play on Sept. 8 at Duke.

Virginia travels across the mountain on Sept. 12 to face James Madison. It will be the Cavaliers' only non-conference road game of the regular season. UVa's other remaining non-conference games will be at home against East Tennessee State (Sept. 26), Hofstra (Oct. 3) and High Point (Oct. 24).

The Cavaliers' ACC home schedule includes matchups with N.C. State (Sept. 16), Louisville (Sept. 29), Pitt (Oct. 13) and North Carolina (Oct. 27). In addition to the road matchup with Duke in early September, UVa will also travel to Notre Dame (Sept. 22), Boston College (Oct. 6) and Virginia Tech (Oct. 20) in conference play.

Prior to the start of the regular season, Virginia will host three exhibition matches at Klöckner Stadium. The Cavaliers will take on Patrick Henry Community College (Aug. 12), Villanova (Aug. 15), and Duquesne (Aug. 19). Admission to all three men's exhibition matches is free.

The UVa women's soccer team will play 11 home games during the regular season, including three straight to start the campaign. The Hoos will open the season against Nevada on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. Virginia will then host Radford (Aug. 20) and Michigan (Aug. 24) to close out the season-opening three-game homestand.

The Cavaliers will then travel to face George Mason (Aug. 27) before closing out their non-conference slate at home against West Virginia (Aug. 31), VCU (Sept. 3) and Iowa (Sept. 7).

In ACC action, the Cavaliers will host North Carolina (Sept. 21), Duke (Oct. 1), Virginia Tech (Oct. 15), Miami (Oct. 19) and Boston College (Oct. 22) and travel to Louisville (Sept. 16), Wake Forest (Sept. 24), Clemson (Oct. 5), N.C. State (Oct. 8) and Syracuse (Oct. 26).

Virginia will also play two road exhibition matches during the preseason. One will be a neutral-site contest against Notre Dame during the team's annual trip to Michigan on Aug. 8 and the other is at Ohio State on Aug. 13.

Wrestling recruits

The Virginia wrestling program announced the addition of seven wrestlers for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday. The class features a three state champions and multiple All-America honorees. It also includes transfers Ryan Catka (Navy) and Sammie Hayes (Illinois).

Catka went 23-8 during his freshman season with the Midshipmen, while Hayes, the brother of former UVa All-American Louie Hayes, redshirted last season for the Fighting Illini.

The recruiting class also includes Gable Porter, who was a three-time Iowa state champion (2020, 2022, 2023) at Underwood High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa; Steven Burrell Jr., a national prep champion from New Rochelle, N.Y., who is ranked No. 6 at 220 pounds by FloWrestling; Dylan Newsome, a 2023 Ohio state champion from Columbus who is ranked No. 17 at 170 pounds by FloWrestling; Luke Roberts, a two-time Virginia state champion from Loudoun County High School and Michael Murphy, a two-time New Jersey regional champion with 112 career wins.

“We brought in a small group this year, but as you can see from the list of accolades, it is a very talented and accomplished group,” Virginia coach Steve Garland said. “Our goal heading into this class was to try and match the type of guys we brought in with the 2022 group — which we think very highly of — and we feel like we did that. These guys are competitors. They have competed against some of the best competition in the country and internationally. These guys love to work. They are bought into our program and our staff. That’s huge.”

Academic accolades

Six members of the Virginia women’s golf team were named to the All-ACC Academic Team on Tuesday, matching the most of any ACC school.

The players recognized were Jennifer Cleary, Megan Propeck, Amanda Sambach, Rebecca Skoler, Riley Smyth and Celeste Valinho. Cleary, Smyth and Valinho were named to the team for the third consecutive year while Sambach become a two-time selection.

Virginia men's golfers Pietro Bovari, George Duangmanee and Bryan Lee also were named to the All-ACC Academic Team. Bovari and Duangmanee were honored for the third consecutive year.

To be eligible for the All-ACC Academic Team, student athletes must have must have participated in at least 50% of their team’s games and have at least a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during their academic career.