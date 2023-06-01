Virginia first-year men’s golfer Ben James has been named the winner of the 2023 NCAA Division I Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced Thursday.

James, who also was named to the GCAA’s All-Freshman team, is the second Virginia golfer to receive the Outstanding Freshman Award. Jimmy Flippen was the program's first recipient in 1992.

In 13 tournaments this season, James posted a school-record stroke average of 69.0 for 40 rounds of play and had 11 top-six finishes. He also tallied 24 rounds in the 60s and 33 rounds of par or better.

James picked up a school record five first-place finishes this season. He was co-medalist at the NCAA Las Vegas Regional, matching his school record 54-hole scoring mark by shooting 20-under 196. He helped Virginia reach match play at the NCAA Championships for the first time and posted the best finish in stroke play (seventh) in program history.

James previously was named a PING first-team All-American by the GCAA, becoming the first Cavalier freshman to earn first-team All-America honors. He becomes the 11th player honored as an All-American in program history.

“What an achievement for Ben to be named the national freshman of the year,” Virginia coach Bowen Sargent said. “The consistency Ben demonstrated all year was incredible. To earn first team All-America honors at any point in a career is amazing but to do so as a freshman is almost unheard of.

“Ben certainly earned his place on the team, his passion for the game and professional approach day to day is unwavering. Ben is a special talent and a humble young man, we are excited for his future at Virginia. He now has the opportunity to be one of only a handful of players in college golf to earn first team all four years.”

Rasmussen named men’s tennis assistant coach

Virginia director of tennis Andres Pedroso announced Thursday that Brian Rasmussen has been named the assistant coach of the men’s tennis team.

Rasmussen first came to the Cavaliers as a volunteer assistant coach in 2019, working alongside Pedroso and associate head coach Scott Brown. In those three seasons, he helped Virginia win the 2021 ACC Championship before taking a position as the senior high-performance coach at the Boars Head Sports Club. He returned to help mentor the men’s squad during the 2022 NCAA title run.

Rasmussen takes the position vacated by Brown, who accepted the head coaching position at Vanderbilt last month.

“I am beyond excited to bring back and promote Brian Rasmussen to our assistant coaching role,” Pedroso said. “Both on the front lines and behind the scenes, Brian has played a pivotal role in building our culture, developing our players on and off the court and making sure our team continues to enhance our strong connection with the Charlottesville community. On a daily basis, Brian is going to challenge our program to evolve, adapt and innovate our approach to the overall development of our student-athletes. He is a rising star within collegiate tennis and someone who represents the values and integrity of the University of Virginia.”

Subhash repeats as Academic All-American

Virginia senior women's tennis player Natasha Subhash has been named to a 2023 Academic All-America Women’s Tennis Team by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA). The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.

Subhash was one of 18 student-athletes to be named an Academic All-American in women’s tennis for 2022-23, earning a place on the second team. She earned her bachelor’s degree last month from the McIntire School of Commerce, earning the 2023 Walter B. Doggett Accounting Award in recognition of distinguished academic achievement and outstanding scholarship in the discipline of accounting. She will pursue her master’s in accounting in the fall.

Subhash was a CoSIDA Second Team Academic All-American last season when tennis was still under the at-large designation of sports.

McGovern, Meyer selected to All-Star Game

Virginia women's lacrosse players Ashlyn McGovern and Annika Meyer were selected to compete in the 2023 IWLCA Division I Senior All-Star game, which will be held on June 3 at Tierney Field at US Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Md.

The Division I teams will cap off the event with their game at 2:30 pm. Admission for all games is free of charge. The games will not be streamed this year. McGovern and Meyer were both picked to compete with the South Team, coached by Howard’s Karen Healy-Silcott.

McGovern closed out her Cavalier career with 204 career goals, ranking third all-time in UVa history. Meyer started every game for the Cavaliers on defense. She was second on the team with 23 ground balls and tied for third with 12 caused turnovers on the season.