Virginia first-year men’s golfer Ben James has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Freshman of the Year.

James, who also was named to the 2023 All-ACC team, becomes the fourth Cavalier to earn ACC Freshman (Rookie) of the Year honors, joining Jimmy Flippen (1992), Lewis Chitengwa (1995) and Denny McCarthy (2012).

Ranked No. 8 in the latest Golfstat standings, James is the top-ranked freshman in the poll. In his last outing, he tied for third place in stroke play at the ACC Championships. Twice this season he has been named the ACC Golfer of the Month.

James currently leads Virginia with a 69.33 stroke average. He has finished first in four events this season and has placed in the top four in nine of 11 collegiate events this season. A total of 27 of his 33 rounds this year have been par or better. He opened UVA’s season by shooting a school record 20-under-par 196 to win the Streamsong Invitational. That performance included a score of 11-under 63.

Shellenberger a Tewaaraton Award finalist

For the second consecutive year, Virginia attackman Connor Shellenberger has been named one of five finalists for the Tewaaraton Award, which annually honors the top college lacrosse player in the United States.

Joining Shellenberger on the list are Pat Kavanagh (Notre Dame), Brennan O’Neill (Duke), CJ Kirst (Cornell) and Tucker Dordevic (Georgetown). The five finalists are invited to Washington, D.C., for the Foundation’s annual ceremony on June 1, where the winner will be announced.

Shellenberger is currently second in the nation in assists per game (3.31) and 10th in points per game (4.77). On Tuesday, he was named both an All-ACC selection and a second team All-American by USA Lacrosse Magazine.

Six Cavaliers honored

Six members of the Virginia women’s lacrosse team were recognized by the IWLCA as part of the 2023 IWLCA All-South Region Teams, the organization announced on Thursday.

Rachel Clark, Mackenzie Hoeg and Ashlyn McGovern were selected to the first team, while Maggie Bostain, Morgan Schwab and Aubrey Williams earned second team honors.

The Cavaliers (11-6) begin play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday against Albany (11-6) in the first round at 8 p.m. ET at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium in Denver.

Squash announces five signees

The Virginia squash program is adding five first-year players to its roster for the 2023-24 season.

The UVa men’s team will welcome three new faces to its lineup, with Arhan Chandra (Sugar Land, Texas), Krishna Mishra (Indore, India) and Dylan Moran (Dublin, Ireland) all slated to enter in the fall.

On the women’s side, the Cavaliers will add a pair of nationally ranked junior players in Nili Sprecher (Rye Brook, NY) and Clare Minnis (Bryn Mawr, Pa.).