Two University of Virginia golfers will have the chance to compete in the Arnold Palmer Cup.

On Tuesday, UVa first-year men's golfer Ben James and sophomore women's golfer Amanda Sambach were officially announced as members 2023 United States Palmer Cup team.

The event is a Ryder Cup-style tournament featuring the top men’s and women’s university/college golfers matching the United States against a team of International players. Longtime Arnold Palmer partner Rolex is continuing its 50-plus year relationship through its support of the matches, which will be hosted by Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pa., June 8-10.

The top six players in the ranking automatically make the squad, while the other six members to fill out the roster come from a committee selection. Using Golfstat’s NCAA Player Ranking as a base, the Palmer Cup Ranking awards bonus points for wins and high finishes and a penalty for poor finishes. The ranking also contains a strength of schedule component.

In the latest Golfstat men's standings, James is the No. 8 player in the nation and the top-ranked freshman. Sambach, who won the ACC individual title this season, is ranked No. 40 in the latest Golfstat women's standings.

James becomes the third UVa men's player to participate in the Palmer Cup, joining Jimmy Stanger, who was named to the 2017 United States team, and Derek Bard, who was the first Cavalier to play in the event in 2016. Sambach, the first UVa women’s player to compete in the Palmer Cup

James currently leads the Virginia men's team with a 69.33 stroke average. He has finished first in four events this season and has placed in the top four in nine of 11 collegiate events this season. A total of 27 of his 33 rounds this year have been par or better.

Sambach currently leads the UVa women's team with a 71.57 stroke average. She has four top-10 finishes. In addition to claiming ACC medalist honors, she opened the season with a victory at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate.

All-ACC accolades

Four Virginia women’s lacrosse players were named to the 2023 All-ACC teams on Tuesday. Graduate student Ashlyn McGovern and sophomore Rachel Clark both earned first-team honors and junior Morgan Schwab and junior Aubrey Williams were named to the second team.

Clark ranks second in the ACC and fifth in the NCAA with 57 goals to lead the Cavaliers. McGovern carries UVa’s attack on the left side of the field, owning 55 goals this season to rank third in the ACC and eighth in the NCAA.

Schwab has been the key distributor for Virginia behind the goal. She is fifth in the ACC and eighth nationally with 39 assists this season. Williams has been dominant on the draw control this season. She is second in the ACC and eighth overall in draws per game (8.00).

ACC weekly honors

Several UVa athletes earned weekly honors from the ACC on Tuesday.

Men's lacrosse attackman Xander Dickson was named the ACC’s Offensive Player of the Week. Dickson earned the honor for the second time this season. Dickson tied his career highs in both goals (7) and points (9) in the Cavaliers’ 19-12 win over No. 13 Syracuse at Klöckner Stadium this past Saturday.

Dickson’s seven goals are the most by any ACC player in a league game this season and his nine points were the most by any ACC player last week. Dickson also tallied five ground balls and one caused turnover in Virginia’s third ACC win of the year.

Dickson and the Cavaliers played Lafayette late Tuesday night.

UVa's Ethan Dabbs and Jordan Hardy were named men’s and women’s field athletes of the week, respectively, following their impressive performances at the Virginia Challenge on Friday.

In the javelin competition at the Virginia Challenge, Dabbs launched a season-best mark of 80.82 meters (265’2”) that bested the Lannigan Field and Virginia Challenge record which he set this time last season. The mark is the best in the ACC this season and ranks second in NCAA Division I. Dabbs shares the weekly honor with Florida State triple jumper Jeremiah Davis.

Hardy won the triple jump at the Virginia Challenge, placing her name squarely among the ACC’s elite. Hardy leaped to a mark of 13.41 meters (44’0”), which leads the ACC this season and ranks 10th in NCAA Division I. Hardy also placed seventh in the long jump with a mark of 6.05 meters (19’10.25”).

Volleyball addition

Virginia volleyball coach Shannon Wells announced the signing of 6-foor-4 middle blocker Lily Gervase on Tuesday. Gervase becomes the fourth member of the Cavaliers’ 2023 signing class, joining Lauryn Bowie, Nala Cornegy and fellow NC Volleyball Academy club player Meredith Reeg. Gervase is slated to begin training with UVa this summer.

“We are very excited about the addition of Lily and her family to our program this summer,” said Wells. “Lily wants to be great in all aspects of her life, but especially on the volleyball court. She is a terrific fit for UVa and we know her best volleyball is ahead of her. This is her first year of open-level club volleyball and she has improved tremendously since January. We are counting down the days until we get to work with her in August.”