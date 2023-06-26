Virginia first baseman Ethan Anderson has been added to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp roster, joining UVa teammates Griff O’Ferrall and Jay Woolfolk, who received invites last month.

Anderson, a sophomore, had a breakout year for the Cavaliers in 2023. The switch-hitting first baseman started all 65 games for Virginia this season and earned third-team All-ACC honors. He batted .375 (97-for-259) with 15 homers and 66 RBI and set the school record for doubles in a season with 26. Anderson's 97 hits were the fourth-most ever by a Cavalier in a single season.

He also thrived in the postseason, batting .357 with (10-for-28) with three doubles, four home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored in eight NCAA Tournament games as he helped the Hoos reach the College World Series for the sixth time in program history. Anderson was listed on the Charlottesville Regional All-Tournament Team.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp features 58 of the premier non-draft eligible college players for a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina that began Sunday and runs through Thursday.

USA Baseball will name a final 26-man Collegiate National Team roster after training camp that will represent the United States in friendship series against Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30-July 12.

All five training camp games will be played at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C. The series kicked off on Sunday with a 15-5 victory for the Stars team. Game 2 was scheduled to be played Monday, while Game 3 is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Game 4 is on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The series will conclude with Game 5 on Thursday at 11 a.m.

“The collection of talent on this year’s training camp roster is incredible,” said Eric Campbell, USA Baseball’s General Manager of Professional and Collegiate National Teams. “The Stars vs. Stripes series consistently delivers elite, high-level baseball with a chance to represent our country on the line. It will truly be a treat to watch these athletes compete with one another this week in Cary.”

If Anderson, Woolfolk or O'Ferrall are named to final Collegiate National Team roster, they will join a long list of UVa baseball players to suit up for Team USA. That list includes Kyle Teel (2021,2022), Nate Savino (2021), Matt Wyatt (2021), Andrew Abbott (2019), Jake McCarthy (2017), Matt Thaiss (2015), Branden Kline (2011), Jacob Thompson (2007), Mark Reynolds (2006), Sean Doolittle (2005, 2006), Ryan Zimmerman (2004), Seth Greisinger (1996) and Bill Narleski (1986).

Virginia coach Brian O'Connor also has served as an assistant coach for the U.S. Collegiate National Team.

Montes wins doubles title

Virginia men’s tennis player Iñaki Montes won the doubles championship at the Laukariz Open, an ITF World Tennis Tour 25k clay court tournament in Mungia, Spain, last week.

Montes played alongside fellow Spaniard Antonio Prat, who is a rising sophomore at Miami. The duo opened the tournament with a 6-1, 6-1 win against a local wildcard entry before defeating the tournament’s No. 2-seeded tandem of Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine and Fajing Sun 3-6, 6-1, 10-4 in the quarterfinals. After knocking off the tournament's No. 3-seeded team 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals, Montes and Prat defeated Svyatoslav Gulin and Parikshit Somani of India 6-4, 6-2 in the final.

Montes won the title at this same tournament last year while partnering with Alex Martinez. This is Montes' fourth career ITF World Tennis Tour doubles title and his second with Prat. The two also won the ITF WTT 25K hard court tournament in Bakio, Spain in 2021.