UVa notebook: All-MAC defensive lineman joining Cavaliers as graduate transfer

Miami (Ohio) defensive lineman Kameron Butler is joining the Virginia football program as a graduate transfer, the school announced on Tuesday.

Butler has signed a grant-in-aid with the Cavaliers and will join the program for the 2022 season. He will have one year of eligibility at Virginia.

At Miami, Butler earned All-Mid-American Conference honors the past three seasons and was a first-team selection in 2021 after racking up 53 tackles and a team-high 14 tackles for loss.

Butler also had eight sacks as a senior, forced three fumbles and had one interception. He helped Miami to a 27-14 victory against North Texas in the Frisco Football Classic.

During the 2020 season, Butler started in all three of Miami’s games and finished the abbreviated season with 16 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks to earn second-team All-MAC honors. In 2019, Butler started all 14 games for the Redhawks and compiled 45 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. That season he was awarded the team’s Defensive Power Player of the Year honor and named a MAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete and Academic All-MAC in addition be being second-team All-MAC.

As a freshman in 2018, he appeared in 10 games and finished the season with six tackles.

Lillie, Hoos finish second at Moon Golf

Led by top-five finishes from Beth Lillie and Amanda Sambach, the No. 8 Virginia women’s golf team placed second at the Moon Golf Invitational on Tuesday. The Cavaliers finished at 4-under 860, including a final-round score of 3-under 285. It marked the seventh consecutive round UVa has shot par or better as a team. Florida State captured the team title at 10-under 854.

Lillie tied for second place at 7-under 209 after shooting 4-under 68 during the final day of play. Lillie’s finish was the 15th top-10 showing during her career. Her 54-hole total topped her previous best tournament score of 5-under 211 at the 2020 IJGA Collegiate Invitational.

After shooting a career-best 66 on Monday, Lillie’s final round got off to a rocky start when she made bogey on her first and third holes. Starting on the fifth hole, she played her next seven holes at 7-under par, including an eagle on the par-5 10th hole. She completed her final seven holes at 1-over par.

LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad captured medalist honors by topping the field with a score of 10-under 206.

The Cavaliers are off until March 13, when they travel to Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., for the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge.

UVa finishes 13th at Watersound

The Virginia men’s golf team shot 15-over 303 on Tuesday during the final day of play at the Watersound Invitational to finish the event in 13th place at 19-over 883.

Georgia Tech took the team title with a score of 849 at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course, which will serve as the site for the 2022 ACC Championships later this season.

Jaron Leasure and Chris Fosdick led UVa during Tuesday’s play with a rounds of 3-over 75. Pietro Bovari had the team’s best overall finish, placing 28th at 2-over 218. Bovari shot 76 during the final round. Fosdick placed 36th at 220 and George Duangmanee was two shots behind him in 41st place. Leasure was 52nd overall at 225 and Jimmie Massie finished 72nd at 241.

The Cavaliers are off until March 7, when they compete in the Cleveland Palmetto Invitational in Aiken, S.C.