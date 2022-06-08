UVa notebook: Aiello qualifies for U.S. National Wrestling Team roster

Jay Aiello became the first University of Virginia wrestler to secure a spot on the U.S. senior National Team roster with his win over Isaac Trumble at Final X at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Aiello, an All-American who just completed his wrestling career with Virginia, faced off with N.C. State’s Isaac Trumble in a wrestle-off for true third place at 92kg and defeated Trumble by a score of 8-6. After racing out to a 6-2 lead, Aiello found himself in a battle as Trumble used a four-point move to tie the match at six. He then used a late reversal to grab two points and the 8-6 victory.

“Making the senior National Team is another step in the right direction toward where I want to be," Aiello said. "I’m proud to represent Virginia wrestling being the first national team member in program history. I know there will be guys behind me who will continue to show the world what we can do in Charlottesville. All in all, I’m looking ahead to continue to get better in hopes of not just making the senior National Team, but representing the United States on the senior world stage.”

Gelof earns USA Baseball camp invite

Virginia sophomore Jake Gelof has been invited to USA Baseball’s 2022 Collegiate National Team Training Camp. He will join classmate Kyle Teel in Cary, N.C. later this month.

A total of 13 Cavaliers have played on the Collegiate National Team and head coach Brian O’Connor served as the team’s pitching coach in the summer of 2018.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp will feature 48-50 of the premier non-draft eligible college players for a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina from June 30–July 4. USA Baseball will name a final, 26-man Collegiate National Team roster after Training Camp that will represent the United States at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9–15.

UVa announces field hockey schedule

The Virginia field hockey team announced its 2022 schedule on Wednesday. The slate that features 17 regular-season games, including nine home matchups, and a home scrimmage on August 16 against American.

The Cavaliers will have a challenging schedule that includes 10 matches against 2021 NCAA Tournament teams, including road contests against three Final Four teams, playing at reigning champion Northwestern (Sept. 11), at Liberty (Oct. 18) and at Maryland (Oct. 26).

Virginia opens the season on the road at Penn State (Aug. 26) and Delaware (Aug. 28) with its first home contest scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2 against Temple. Other home contests include James Madison (Sept. 4), Saint Joseph’s (Sept. 18), Syracuse (Sept. 23), Louisville (Sept 30), William & Mary (Oct. 2), Miami Ohio (Oct. 9), Wake Forest (Oct. 14) and Kent State (Oct. 23).

Women's tennis team adds three players

Virginia women's tennis coach Sara O’Leary announced Wednesday that Julia Adams (Knoxville, Tenn.), Meggie Navarro (Charleston, S.C.) and Annabelle Xu (Montreal, Canada) will join the women’s tennis team in 2022-23.

Adams will join the team as a graduate transfer after playing for four years at Furman. The 2022 SoCon Player of the Year was ranked as high as No. 38 in the ITA Singles Rankings this season and earned a spot in the field of both the NCAA singles and doubles championships.

Navarro is a five-star recruit who will be joining the team as a freshman. Navarro was an All-Lowcountry first-team honoree for SCISA Class 3A State Champion Ashley Hall. She is the younger sister of 2021 NCAA Singles Champion Emma Navarro.

Xu has a career-high junior world ranking of No. 21. She reached the singles quarterfinal at this year’s Junior French Open. Xu has played in all four junior slams, advancing to the second round of the 2021 Junior US Open and the 2022 US Junior Australian Open. She has three junior singles titles under her belt, most recently winning a title in 2021 in San Jose, Costa Rica, and four doubles crowns.

James to play in Travelers

Incoming Virginia men’s golfer Ben James has accepted a sponsor exemption for the 2022 Travelers Championship. He is one of four top amateur players who will compete in the event, which will take place June 20-26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

James, a 19-year-old from Milford, Conn., is the top-ranked boys junior golfer in the country according to the American Junior Golf Association. He has finished in the top three of his last six American Junior Golf Association events, winning four times. He narrowly missed out on qualifying for this year’s U.S. Open, losing on Monday in an 8-for-3 playoff at a sectional qualifier in Purchase, New York.