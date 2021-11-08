UVa names John Freeman the 'Voice of the Cavaliers'

“We’re beyond excited to bring this Wahoo home,” said Brad Ferrell, the general manger of Virginia Sports Properties, said in a release. “John’s passion for broadcasting was clear when he enthusiastically stepped in as our interim voice, but his allegiance to UVa is in his blood."

Freeman, a 2009 Virginia graduate, has handled various announcing duties for the Virginia Sports Radio Network and UVa streaming platforms since 2006. He has handled fill-in announcing duties for a variety of sports, including men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, wrestling and softball.

Freeman has been working in Tennessee for the past several years. In 2017, he was named the play-by-play announcer for the Nashville Soccer Club and continued with the franchise as it became a part of Major League Soccer.

Prior to his time with Nashville SC, Freeman handled announcing duties for Tennessee State men’s basketball, VCU women’s basketball, the Atlantic Ten Network, Randolph-Macon and Georgia athletics.

Now, after a long path that has included plenty of different stops, Freeman will be the voice of his hometown team and his alma mater.

"It’s been a long, winding journey home," Freeman said, "and I’m so grateful for all the countless people who have helped me along the way including those who held this very role over the past three decades.”

