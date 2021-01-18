UVa men's basketball notebook: Cavaliers move up rankings after dominant win

The Virginia men’s basketball team played arguably its best game of the season Saturday, demolishing Clemson in an 85-50 victory.
Tony Bennett’s team played sound defense and excelled offensively, shooting a shade over 60% from the floor. It was a dominant victory against a Clemson team that’s among the best in the ACC.
Even with a 10-day break between games and only three practices to prepare for UVa, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell wasn’t using that as an excuse for his team’s loss to the Wahoos.
“When they’re playing as good as they played, we could have practiced 10 days in a row and it wouldn’t have mattered,” Brownell said. “We still would’ve lost by 15.”
UVa opened the game on a 20-3 run, then quickly extended its lead to more than 20 points in the second half and ran away with the game.
“Virginia smashed us,” Brownell said. “We didn’t play well. We didn’t coach well. To be honest with you, we gave in.”
Unfortunately for UVa, they’ll have to wait to continue their impressive play.
Wednesday’s scheduled game against N.C. State was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within N.C. State’s program. As of Monday at noon, Bennett doesn’t anticipate the Wahoos adding a new team to the schedule despite frequent discussions regarding schedule alterations.
“Just the way it landed, this is where it’s at, so we’ll play Saturday-Monday coming up here as opposed to this Wednesday,” Bennett said.
Virginia hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday at 8 p.m. before welcoming Syracuse to town two days later at 7 p.m.
Ranking update
The stellar showing against Clemson shot UVa up a few different rankings.
In the AP poll, UVa climbed to No. 13. That marks a five-spot jump from the previous week. Interestingly, Monday marked the 50-year anniversary of UVa’s men’s basketball program being ranked for the first time.
The Cavaliers entered the AP poll at No. 19 on Jan. 18, 1971. That came a week after UVa upset a top-10 South Carolina team thanks to a game-winning shot from Barry Parkhill.
Virginia also improved in the NET rankings. The win over Clemson moved UVa up 23 spots to No. 10 in the NET rankings as of Monday morning. The Cavaliers are the highest ranked ACC team in the NET and AP poll.
At 9-2 overall and 5-0 in the ACC, UVa is the lone ACC team still undefeated in conference play.
Kadin Shedrick’s status
Talented redshirt freshman Kadin Shedrick has missed three consecutive games with an undisclosed health issue unrelated to COVID-19. Bennett isn’t quite sure when Shedrick will return.
“We’re hopeful, but I haven’t gotten any updates recently,” Bennett said. “It’s kind of the same thing. We’re waiting just to get some more results and he seems like he’s feeling better, but it’s been frustrating for him.”
When Shedrick does become healthy, he’ll likely help back up Jay Huff. Francisco Caffaro has stepped in recently with Shedrick out, playing at least 12 minutes in each of the last two games.
Vaccinations
In positive news, some ACC men’s basketball coaches have started receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Miami’s Jim Larranaga and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski both shared Monday that they’ve received their first dose of the vaccine. UNC head coach Roy Williams says he expects to receive his first dose of the vaccine toward the end of next week.
Larranaga and Krzyzewski expect to receive their second dose of the vaccine in early February.
Krzyzewski, Larranaga and Williams are all at least 70 years old.