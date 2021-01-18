UVa men's basketball notebook: Cavaliers move up rankings after dominant win

The Virginia men’s basketball team played arguably its best game of the season Saturday, demolishing Clemson in an 85-50 victory.

Tony Bennett’s team played sound defense and excelled offensively, shooting a shade over 60% from the floor. It was a dominant victory against a Clemson team that’s among the best in the ACC.

Even with a 10-day break between games and only three practices to prepare for UVa, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell wasn’t using that as an excuse for his team’s loss to the Wahoos.

“When they’re playing as good as they played, we could have practiced 10 days in a row and it wouldn’t have mattered,” Brownell said. “We still would’ve lost by 15.”

UVa opened the game on a 20-3 run, then quickly extended its lead to more than 20 points in the second half and ran away with the game.

“Virginia smashed us,” Brownell said. “We didn’t play well. We didn’t coach well. To be honest with you, we gave in.”

Unfortunately for UVa, they’ll have to wait to continue their impressive play.