UVa men’s soccer team’s exhibition game canceled after Clemson reports two positive COVID-19 tests

The first University of Virginia athletic event of the fall has been canceled.

While it wasn’t slated to count in the regular-season standings, the UVa men’s soccer team’s Friday home exhibition with Clemson was canceled after the Tigers reported two positive COVID-19 cases within their program.

The exhibition won’t be made up.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes comes first,” Clemson head coach Mike Noonan said in a statement. “We have trained really well and our student-athletes have been committed to doing things the right way. We’ve made the decision not to travel to Virginia for this exhibition, and will use the time to continue to monitor our team and try to prevent further spread. We have a tremendous amount of respect for our opponent and hope to see them down the road.”

Clemson and Virginia, which met in the ACC Championship Game last season, aren’t scheduled to play each other during the regular season, although the two programs could square off in the ACC Tournament later this fall.