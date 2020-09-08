UVa men’s cross country team picked to finish third in the ACC, women tabbed 10th

The ACC's cross country coaches shared their preseason predicted orders of finish Tuesday. The Virginia men were picked to finish third in the 15-team league this season, while the UVa women were selected to finish 10th.

Both the men’s and women’s squads for the Cavaliers return 14 runners from a season ago.

Peter Morris is a marquee returner for the UVa men after earning All-ACC honors last season. Virginia also brings 13 new runners into the fold.

Gabriella Karas was the top women’s performer at the ACC Championships a season ago. She’ll help lead a team bringing in 10 new runners.

The preseason selections nearly match last season’s results for the Wahoos. The men’s team finished fourth in the ACC Championships in 2019, while the women came in as the 11th best squad.

After a solid ACC showing, the men impressed with a victory in the 35-team NCAA Southeast Regional. The Cavaliers performed well as a unit and qualified for the NCAA Championships, where they finished 20th out of 31 teams.

The women’s team didn’t have quite the same level of success at the Southeast Regional. They finished seventh out of 34 teams, but that wasn’t enough to qualify the Cavaliers for the NCAA Championships.