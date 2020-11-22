 Skip to main content
UVa men’s basketball team's Nov. 27 game with Florida cancelled due to COVID-19 issues
UVA MEN'S BASKETBALL

UVa men’s basketball team's Nov. 27 game with Florida cancelled due to COVID-19 issues

Virginia Virginia Tech Basketball

Virginia coach Tony Bennett watches during a game this past season.

 Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times

The Virginia men’s basketball team’s season begins in a few days, and the schedule already looks different than when it was first released.

UVa opens its season against Maine on Wednesday in “Bubbleville” in Connecticut. The Cavaliers were supposed to play Florida two days later at the same location.

The game against the Gators won’t happen Friday.

Florida announced Sunday that it will stop activities for a week after positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. As a result, the Gators and Cavaliers won’t play on Nov. 27.

It’s unclear if the two teams may try to reschedule the contest for later in the season or if UVa will replace Florida with another Friday opponent. If the Cavaliers don’t add a new opponent, the Wahoos will play their second game of the year at home against Saint Francis on Dec. 1 following the Nov. 25 opener against Maine.

Virginia enters the year as the preseason ACC favorite. The Cavaliers return Kihei Clark at point guard and Jay Huff at center. The two veterans are joined by forward Sam Hauser, a preseason All-ACC first team member.

Tony Bennett’s team returns plenty of talent and sits at No. 4 in the preseason AP poll. The Cavaliers remain the reigning national champions after last season’s NCAA Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

As the following season begins and the Cavaliers aim for another championship, COVID-19 remains a major obstacle to play. The Cavaliers sit just a few days away from the start of their season, and they’re already dealing with a schedule change.

Maine vs. Virginia

Season opener

2 p.m. Wednesday; TV: FloHoops

