UVa men’s basketball team's Nov. 27 game with Florida cancelled due to COVID-19 issues

The Virginia men’s basketball team’s season begins in a few days, and the schedule already looks different than when it was first released.

UVa opens its season against Maine on Wednesday in “Bubbleville” in Connecticut. The Cavaliers were supposed to play Florida two days later at the same location.

The game against the Gators won’t happen Friday.

Florida announced Sunday that it will stop activities for a week after positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. As a result, the Gators and Cavaliers won’t play on Nov. 27.

It’s unclear if the two teams may try to reschedule the contest for later in the season or if UVa will replace Florida with another Friday opponent. If the Cavaliers don’t add a new opponent, the Wahoos will play their second game of the year at home against Saint Francis on Dec. 1 following the Nov. 25 opener against Maine.

Virginia enters the year as the preseason ACC favorite. The Cavaliers return Kihei Clark at point guard and Jay Huff at center. The two veterans are joined by forward Sam Hauser, a preseason All-ACC first team member.